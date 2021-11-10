In Marvel Studios they are already planning The Eternals 2 and want to introduce a new villain that will impact as much as Thanos.

Up to now, Thanos is the number one villain of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe And it’s not because he’s the most powerful we’ve ever seen, but because his actions had a real impact on a cosmic level. But The Eternals 2 can include Uranos and it would certainly be something spectacular.

Attention SPOILERS. If the first installment stands out for something, it is because there is no classic villain, since Ikaris (Richard Madden), one of them, is the traitor and the one who reveals himself against his “brothers”. But in The Eternals 2 that will not happen and we can see Uranos, although they will surely change the origin a lot. Since the story shown so far does not fit with what we know about him from the comics.

Who is Uranos?

In the comics, Uranos was a Eternal considered a warlord. He caused a great conflict between the Eternals and was ultimately defeated by his wiser brother. Chronos. Something similar to Greek mythology passed through the filter of Marvel.

Uranos and his followers were expelled from Earth and settled on a new planet they named Uranus. They went to war with the Kree and only survived Sui-san who went to the planet Titan and married A’Lars. They had two children, Thanos and Eros. Thanos has been the great villain of Marvel Studios and Eros has just been introduced in the post-credits scene of The Eternals.

How can we check, if it appears Uranos on The Eternals 2 they will have to change the origin a lot, since according to what has been explained these characters are a kind of robots created by The Celestials and they are all over the Universe, so it is easy for a very powerful one of them to become an evil being and conflict with the protagonists.

Hopefully they will soon reveal all the plans they have for The Eternals 2. While we wait, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on the Disney Plus streaming platform.