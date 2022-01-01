Estonia’s new anti-money laundering laws are poised to clamp down on the cryptocurrency sector

Starting in February, Estonia is poised to make sweeping changes to its definition of Virtual Asset Service Providers, or VASPs, to include various cryptocurrency-related services, a move that could affect the ownership of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country. according to European compliance specialist Sumsub.

On September 21, the Estonian Ministry of Finance published a bill to update the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Act (AML Act) as part of the government’s effort to prevent money laundering and financing of the terrorism.

As Sumsub reported, the legislation is now in the inter-institutional review process, with an implementation scheduled for February 2022. Regulated cryptocurrency companies have until March 18, 2022 to comply with their operations and paperwork.

According to New DeFi CEO Mikko Ohtamaa, the updated law effectively prohibits non-custodial software wallets, as well as decentralized financial products, in the country. This is because the provisions of the bill target VASPs, which include crypto exchanges and wallets, in Estonia. When the invoice is ready, VASP will be rolled out to cover decentralized platforms, initial coin offerings, and other services. Violation of the provisions can result in a fine of up to USD 452,000 or 400,000 euros.

In Ohtamaa’s interpretation, the new law has the following effect: “You are only allowed to keep your Bitcoin in a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) escrow. VASP may freeze your account. Therefore, it is no longer effectively your Bitcoin “.

Estonia did not only ban #defi, but they also banned #bitcoin. You are not allowed to download wallet and hold #bitcoin anymore in Estonia. – Mikko Ohtamaa (@ moo9000) December 31, 2021

Estonia was one of the first countries in the European Union to license cryptocurrency companies, but has had to clamp down after hundreds of billions of dollars worth of black money was discovered in Danske Bank, which which has placed Estonia at the center of Europe’s biggest money laundering catastrophe.

As Cointelegraph reported, Matis Mäeker, the head of Estonia’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), urged the government in October to “reset the rules and start licensing again.” He stated that the general public is unaware of the risks inherent in cryptocurrency, especially around its alleged role in money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as the sector’s vulnerability to cybercriminals.