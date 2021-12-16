Lung.mx .- The National Drug Policy should be conducted in its broadest and most integrated conception; that is, consider the investigation of substances from their useful life to their obsolescence and not only the distribution and consumption, said the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

When participating in the inauguration of the National Meeting on Pharmacovigilance and Surrender of the Annual Report of the Permanent Commission of the Pharmacopoeia of the United Mexican States, the Minister of Health said that they are working to transform the destinies of an obsolete and corrupt health system; and at the same time, endorse the mandate to guarantee dignified medical units, with free personnel and medicines.

A drug should not represent a health risk, so permanent surveillance is maintained from its production, handling and application by experts in pharmacology for the timely detection of undesirable events and their approach, he emphasized in a video message during the ceremony that was held. developed in face-to-face and remote mode.

He indicated that the Ministry of Health promotes the surveillance system in all public and private health units and agencies, because “Today we make it clear that no sector of the population should be oblivious to the benefit of pharmacovigilance and it is appropriate that all health institutions participate in this new process”, He stressed.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, argued that pharmacovigilance allows knowing the risks of drugs and preventing adverse reactions.

He explained that a drug-induced disease has different meaning in each social context; therefore, actions for the identification, diagnosis, repair and prevention of secondary and tertiary damage should be aimed at knowing the environment in order to prioritize health care.

The head of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), Alejandro Svarch Pérez, explained that pharmacovigilance involves drugs and vaccines that have been essential to face the COVID-19 pandemic, and that this work is not over yet.

Given this, he stressed, the new policy of safe, quality, effective, free and accessible medicines for the population is an urgent task and a mandate from the Government of Mexico to address challenges such as inequity, lack of access and corruption.

This new drug policy includes surveillance in the process of manufacturing, dispensing, storing and prescribing drugs, since their eventual falsification, irrational or illegal use represent health risks.

The executive director of Pharmacopoeia and Pharmacovigilance of Cofepris, Felipe de la Sancha Mondragón, presented the update of the Pharmacopoeia of the United Mexican States 13.0, in three volumes and 3,500 pages, with 1,191 units of monographs and four analysis methods where, additionally, some drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19 are considered .

Sancha Mondragón also delivered the Herbal Pharmacopeia of the United Mexican States 3.0, which considers 46 general methods of analysis for the quality control of medicinal plants, 132 monographs of plant drugs and 28 of oils, as well as eight appendices. This print and online edition includes 49 new monographs and updates to 90 existing ones.

The herbal pharmacopoeia contains some representative monographs of the native flora of Mexico, such as the Mexican mullein, and in the extra-pharmacopoeia, the manita flower, dragon blood and custard apple, he explained. Finally, the representative of the World and Pan American Health Organizations (WHO / PAHO) in Mexico, Cristian Morales Fuhrimann, mentioned that, with these actions, Cofepris advances as a strong, independent, modern agency with the capacity to effectively protect the population from health risks.

DZ