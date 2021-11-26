These portable routers typically have a battery life of about 6 hours. But of course, we can find them less and more. It is something that we must keep in mind to choose a device that meets the minimum we expect.

Something that must be fundamental is the duration of the battery . At the end of the day it will be a device that we will take with us on trips, for example when we are riding on a bus or train, and we will not always have a plug nearby to connect it.

Not all routers are the same and this must also be applied to those laptops that we can take from one place to another. There are different factors that will be essential for our connection to work better or that they really have utility for what we need. Let’s see what is the main thing.

Ethernet ports

Are we going to connect just for Wi-Fi or also by cable? If we are going to use a computer, for example, it would be interesting if it had Ethernet ports. This is important to improve stability, speed and avoid cuts. There are travel routers that have these ports, but others do not.

Here we must also differentiate between Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet ports. The former are limited to a speed of 100 Mbps, while the latter will offer a connection of up to 1 Gbps, ideal to have the best possible speed.

Speed

Following the thread of what we mentioned about the Ethernet ports, it is very important to know what the maximum speed that this travel router supports. After all, it is an element that can be decisive for our connection, in order to achieve better results and use certain programs.

But you don’t just have to look at the download speed, but also the upload speed. If we are going to upload files to the cloud, for example, it will be important to have a good upload speed that allows no cuts.

Compatible network

On the other hand, another factor that we must look at very well before buying a portable Wi-Fi router is what type of networks it supports. We are not just talking about it being dual band and working in both 2.4 and 5 GHz, but rather in mobile networks to be able to connect.

Today we can find routers that can connect to 5G networks. Those that are 4G we can say that they are basic today and almost all of them comply with this. If we are looking for something that will last us years, that helps us to connect on trips with good speed, we should buy one that has 5G.

In short, these are some of the main factors that we must take into account when we go to buy a travel router. Not all of them will work the same and if we want to avoid problems we must acquire one of guarantees.