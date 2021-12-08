It is for all this reason that in these same lines we are going to talk about some essential requirements that these must meet e-book managers to be useful to us.

Just do a simple search on the internet and we will find other interesting solutions for managing ebooks. However, not all of them are going to be the functional effective that we would like at first. It must be taken into consideration that this type of program should meet a series of requirements in order to meet the needs of its potential users.

This is a open source project that provides us with everything necessary to manage these contents. The program includes functions of all kinds that allow us to multitask with e-books that we have saved. In this way we can read them, convert them, modify them, order them and much more. However, we must also take into account that this is not the only program focused on this type of work.

What to require of a book manager to compete with Caliber

The first thing that we must take into consideration in this regard is that, as happens with photos in these times, here we sometimes speak of thousands of contents. Therefore, the first thing we should ask a program of these characteristics is to offer us an understandable user interface. This in the long run will be of great help to us when it comes to correctly managing our files. If we find ourselves with a complex or convoluted interface, we are off to a bad start.

At the same time it must offer us different methods or customizable categories when managing or order our books. That way we will have the possibility to categorize them by gender, year, author, size, etc. At the same time the program itself must automatically create your own folders so that we have direct access to them when locating titles. It is also important that, from the program itself, without having to use external solutions, we can read or preview our library contents.

And speaking of librariesIt is also very useful that we have the possibility of creating several of these different and independent ones. That way we can distribute our ebooks by use or theme, for example. In addition, it is important that the software solution is updated from time to time with new functions and requirements to work with these types of files. At the same time it will never hurt what we can add or edit metadata of the books or that we can send it directly to our hardware reader.

Finally, we will tell you that it is almost essential that a program of these characteristics has a powerful search engine with its corresponding filters to locate our content immediately.