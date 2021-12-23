There are honestly some things that hurt being part of the third world, but for the gamer community, it doesn’t just come from the fact that certain collectibles or games don’t become available on this side of the pond.

It should still be added to this, that massive events full of people who love video games as much as we do, do not usually arrive or have calls on this side.

But to calm your eternal complaint of Get me out of the Latam!, we bring you good news …

Gamergy, which has been one of the largest spaces for exhibition, where we can see and even compete in video game tournaments in Spain, has turned his gaze towards us.

That’s right, great things are coming for the Latino community, as great as this popular festival, who has given the good news that it will have three destinations in Latin America, which will be: Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

The Latam Gamergy Tour will take place between April and August 2022, and this will be your calendar:

Buenos Aires – April 15-17

Santiago de Chile – from May 6 to 8

Mexico City – August 26-28

In general, the tour production will be provided by GGTech and Ifema Madrid, but in Mexico will also have the participation of Expansion Group.

And although the games have not yet been announced, nor the activities of said event, its organizers commented that attendees will be able to “Share experiences with your favorite influencers”.

That’s right, part of this experience will be shared with a select group of influencers related to the world of videogames, as well as the opportunity to learn about some of the latest news from the most popular games in the world, and participate in competitions with an educational environment, very didactic on their part, it is worth mentioning.

“We are excited to bring this initiative for the first time to a region as promising for the gaming world as Latin America. It will be a face-to-face experience that all video game fans can enjoy. We are sure that this is just beginning ”, he said. Cesar Roses, CEO of GGTech Entertainment Latin America.

Regarding the expansion of the event, the general director of Ifema Madrid, Eduardo López-Puertas stated: “This is great news that gives Gamergy an important international dimension and confirms the global economic potential of the video game and esport industry”.

“The video game industry has acquired a lot of relevance and at Grupo Expansión we are very excited to be able to give life to a festival like Gamergy for the next 5 years,” added Jorge Dibildox, CEO of Grupo Expansión. benchmark for the video game industry in the country “, he concluded.

We will stay tuned for this long-awaited event, stay connected.