The world is also changing in the ways of having fun. If before families moved away from reality in front of the television, now young people (and not so young) increasingly prefer to consume, how, when and where they want, the entertainment content created by and for them. These new viewers watch their favorite content creators on YouTube or Twitch on their mobile, tablet or computer, flash TikTok videos at lightning speed or vibrate with their favorite esports team. And this is not going to change, on the contrary, it is going to increase.

One of the most dynamic segments of this new entertainment is esports, with double-digit audience growth year after year and which are capturing the attention not only of fans and followers, but also of brands and advertisers, because for years that video games have ceased to be a hobby only for teenagers and young people to become a majority entertainment option that encompasses players and followers from 12 to more than 30 years. In Mexico alone, more than 72 million people consider themselves gamers, while the market value in the country reached $ 32,229 million pesos, 4.4% more than the previous year, according to data from The Competitive Intelligence Unit. So playing in competitions Video games are now called esports competitions, which in just a few years have generated a very competitive industrial sector around them and which drags millions of fans around the world.

The best example is talking about League of Legends (LoL), the most popular esports video game. In its last final of the LoL World Cup, more than 4 million simultaneous viewers were achieved, not counting the Chinese fans. Likewise, in Mexico, the Honor Division organized by LVP (Grupo Mediapro) is made up of eight professional Mexican teams. That is, its members are subject to clauses and conditions similar to those that apply in other professional competitions and also receive income derived from their participation in them.

Throughout the year they face each other in two cycles, opening and closing. Weekly they play in the regular league and the final phase of playoffs announces the champion. The best team, in addition to an important financial prize, wins the opportunity to be promoted to the Latin American League, the highest competition in the region. All matches can be seen on pay TV on the UBEAT channel (Sky and Totalplay), but especially online on Twitch and YouTube. The broadcasts are of the highest quality, the casters They passionately narrate each play and in the finals, thousands of fans fill the venues.

The future for this type of competition is promising: the Honor Division has closed 2021 with the best consumption figures in its history, as it has grown 126% in accumulated unique viewers, 108% in views and 76% in minutes viewed compared to the previous year. And this growth occurs not only in League of Legends, but in many other competitions in the sector such as the National Free Fire Tournament, the eLiga BBVA MX (FIFA) or the Madden Challenger Mexico.

Parallel to the greater diffusion of these competitions, the interest of the brands also increases. In 2021 sponsors of the relevance of Telcel, Volt, Domino’s, HyperX, Sponch, Nissin and ESET have opted for the Division of Honor, with one goal: to reach the most precious consumer, the consumer of the future.

As the grown-ups watch their favorite movie or show on TV, the young (and not-so-young) scream with Team Aze’s conquest of Summoner’s Rift in the League of Legends Honor Division final. Esports are changing the entertainment industry. They are here to stay.

Jordi Soler, General Manager of LVP *

