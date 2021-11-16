Archive image of a match between FC Barcelona and Espanyol. EFE / Alberto Estévez



Barcelona, ​​Nov 16 (EFE) .- Espanyol visits Barcelona this Saturday at the Camp Nou with the aim of adding three points and breaking a devastating statistic in the Barça fiefdom, where they have not won in their last eleven visits in LaLiga.

In addition, the blue and white team has signed a blushing performance at the level of goals conceded and received: in these eleven games, the parakeets have signed two targets and have regretted 34 against. A 34-2 aggregate that shows the historical superiority of Barça.

The last time Espanyol started a positive result from the Camp Nou was in the 2008-09 season. It was matchday 24 and the Blue and Whites beat the eternal rival with two goals from Iván de la Peña in minutes 50 and 54: the well-known ‘Delapeñazo’.

Since then, all the parakeets’ visits to the Camp Nou have ended badly, or very badly, for the visiting team: especially bulky were the defeats in 2017-18 (5-0); 2016-17 (4-1); 2014-15 (5-1); 2012-13 (4-0); and 2011-12 (4-0).

In fact, historically, the Barça fiefdom has always been a complicated scenario for Espanyol. In the 86 matches, the balance is nine victories, nine draws and 68 defeats. As for the goals, 72 in favor and 214 against.

Anyway, soccer are states of mind and live in the present. In this sense, the current current classification allows parakeets to look suspiciously at the previous statistics: Barcelona is ninth and Espanyol, eleventh, both with 17 points.

It is, on paper, one of the most even derbies of recent seasons. Anyway, in the blue and white dressing room, despite his good mood and not giving up anything, he remains prudent against a rival who multiplies his budget.