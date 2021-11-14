Oncology.mx.- The esophageal cancer is an aggressive tumor that forms in the tissues that line the esophagus, the muscular tube through which food passes from the throat to the stomach. It can occur anywhere along the esophagus.

There are two main types of esophageal cancer: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. The former begins in the flat cells that make up the inner lining of the esophagus, while adenocarcinoma begins in the cells that produce and release mucus and other fluids.

This type of cancer occupies the ninth place in incidence worldwide. In 2020, 604,100 new cases were registered worldwide and 544 thousand 76 deaths, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan).

Esophageal cancer is more common in men than women. People between the ages of 45 and 70 are at higher risk of developing it. In Mexico, 1,290 new cases of esophageal cancer and 1,238 deaths from this cause were reported in 2020.

Some of the main risk factors are: smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, bile reflux, drinking very hot liquids, a diet deficient in fruits and vegetables, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and precancerous changes in the cells of the esophagus (esophagus of Berrett).

The most common signs and symptoms are distinguished by difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), unintended weight loss, cough or hoarseness, digestion problems or heartburn, and pain, pressure, or burning in the chest.

Diagnosis can be made by examining the abdomen and the lymph nodes in the neck and armpits; by endoscopic exploration of the upper gastrointestinal tract or esophagogastroscopy; by radiological exploration that helps them in the diagnosis and evaluation of the extension of the tumor; or by histopathological examination (or biopsy). Treatments can include surgical procedures, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and drugs.

RGP