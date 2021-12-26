Some players have reported having connection problems with brand devices Nintendo.

Which brings to mind the warning that Nintendo himself made a few days ago: that your services were likely to be in trouble this holiday seasonSince many players are using their free time to have fun with their consoles, to launch a system and to buy new titles for their collection.

And how can you remember, the same company had warned that it was better to be register and create their accounts before December 25, to make your purchases in advance and avoid saturation of the system, which at the time seemed funny to many, but no longer makes us laugh.

This was just to prevent the eShop and other of its services from collapsing. Apparently we ignored it, and finally the inevitable happened, since there are many users who have problems entering the online store to download or buy games.

We hope that Nintendo work in an emergency maintenance to solve the situation as soon as possible. So we think there is no other option but for the moment to be patient at least for today, and avoid using the Switch, 3DS and Wii U eShop today.

This is bad Christmas news for Nintendo fans, as introducing such Connection issues, it is quite likely that you will have some difficulties entering the store, buying new content or downloading games that you already have in your account throughout the day.

On their support and maintenance page, the company confirmed that its network services are experiencing problems, so he recommended that users try to access the store at another time.

They offered their apologies for this situation, because he knows that this can ruin the day of many players, but especially those who are about to release a console or acquire new games as part of their Christmas gifts.

It only remains to wait for Nintendo to solve the problem And if you have problems using the online services of Switch, 3DS and Wii U, we recommend that you better have a good time with the games that you already have available, at least while everything returns to normal.

Unfortunately this it’s not the first time that something like this happens, since in past years something similar happened, because the eShop and the online services of Switch were also impacted. All of this was fixed in several hours, but it didn’t last long, so we suggest do not despair.

Hey, but at least the laughs were not lacking, memes do not wait: