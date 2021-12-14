The latest proposal to innovate in education is called Campus 42 and it is one of his most ambitious and successful projects. Thousands of people from all over the country learn the language of the future in a new way every day. In its search for social inclusion in the digital age, Fundación Telefónica has launched in Spain a new type of training aimed at responding to the demand of a changing labor market in a new era. The origin of the project comes from Paris, and 42 are already present in more than 20 countries around the world. In Spain, at the moment, they have four campuses to which anyone can register for free to become the protagonist of their own learning: Madrid, Urduliz, Barcelona Y Malaga.

What is 42?

42 is a free, face-to-face programming campus open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is a proposal in which the student learns at his own pace and for which no previous training or experience is needed.

Although it is also much more than that, as it contains a totally new pedagogical approach. With presence in Madrid, Urduliz, in Bizkaia, Barcelona Y Malaga. 42 breaks the schemes of traditional education. It is a face-to-face experience without classes and without books, where peer learning and gamification prevail. Both the pedagogical model and the spaces are designed to encourage creativity, effort, improvement and teamwork. 42 comes hand in hand with the digital age as a way to give students freedom, respect their own pace of learning and prepare them for the new challenges of a constantly developing job market.

Definitely, 42 is a unique opportunity to get a free comprehensive training in digital skills and competencies that the labor market demands today. If you are interested in video games, mobile applications, big data, cybersecurity or any other topic related to programming, sign up now for this new learning proposal.

The experiences of the students, the most important

As much as we repeat it, what best supports the success of a pedagogy are the experiences of the students. For this reason, in Hypertextual we have interviewed two people who are fully immersed in the Escuela 42 experience.

Marina Bueno, from the 42 Madrid campus, tells us that in a day on campus there is as much time for work as for leisure. In his case, he usually works programming with his partner, with whom he also takes breaks during which they play cards or video games. He even affirms, “there is a relaxation area called ‘The temple’, where we can go to do meditation”.

Marina reached 42 thanks to a friend who was already there. “She told me that she was super happy because she had discovered a super cool coding school and I was so curious that I decided to get involved.” Now he spends the afternoons there, as he combines it with his university studies, and even some weekends.

For her, one of the most interesting things about the experience is the company, “seeing that everyone is willing to help you and that you are never going to get stuck.” It stands out that in 42, “There will always be people who will be supporting you and you will never feel left out”. But also that it is a method that leaves no one behind. “I come from a very regulated education and I have seen people who are left behind because it is considered that they cannot continue because of their abilities, when in reality they only need their time to be able to internalize the concepts.”

Something with which Héctor Benito, a student at the Urduliz campus, agrees, who stresses that 42 “gives you skills so that you are not afraid to face new things.” For him, the face-to-face experience gives him routine, the ability to focus on a project. Although many times, he maintains, this is accompanied by some frustration. “Each project is a challenge, at first you don’t control anything and that means discovering things” until you end up making it whole and understanding it. “Then you go back to your projects and ask yourself: ‘Did I do this?'”

Illusion and motivation are two other things that Escuela 42 brings to Héctor. Human values ​​that go beyond programming. “Do not be afraid to face something unknown and have the concern of wanting to do it”. When you carry a few projects on your back, you already know that “it is a challenge, but you feel capable of doing it”.

Who is Campus 42 for?

The two students who have told us about the project have very different profiles. But It is not necessary to have a specific profile to be part of 42. The most innovative programming campus opens its doors for free to students of any age, always over 18 years of age, and without the need for prior knowledge or training. 42 is the most innovative training in digital areas in the world that will make you a professional in the sectors most in demand today: Internet of things, cybersecurity, big data, video games … Without schedules, at your own pace and with group and level learning. If you are one of those who do not give up and want to become a professional of the future, you can already be part of 42. Enrollment is always open at the campuses of Madrid, Urduliz, Malaga Y Barcelona. You will only have to pass two phases: the online registration tests and a 26-day face-to-face selection period. Dare to be part of the experience and discover a new way of learning that will open all the doors of the labor market of this new digital era.