The European Space Agency (ESA) is going to open, together with NASA, a curious gift from the last trip to the Moon. It’s about a container with lunar earth used in the mission of Apollo 17 of 1972, the last of the US agency to the Moon. This deposit, according to the statement from the agency itself, has remained intact for almost 50 years. Now, its extraction will allow to investigate the content with the help of much more advanced tools.

One of these tools has been designed by scientists from ESA itself. It is a drilling tool that will open the container so you can extract samples without disturbing them. It is basically a can opener that has taken more than 16 months to design and manufacture, and is already in the hands of NASA. In fact, and as a comic reference, the tool has been baptized as “Apollo can opener”.

“This drilling tool is a unique system built for the sole purpose of drilling into the so-called 73001 Apollo sample container.” Says Timon Schild, head of ESA’s ‘Spaceship EAC’ team.

The utensil, in particular, can pierce the container and “help capture trapped gases as they escape”. Then, with the support of an extraction collector designed by a team from the University of Washington in Saint-Louis (United States), the “fragile gases” are collected and subsequently sent to different laboratories and analyzed.

What is inside that lunar container that NASA will open with the help of ESA?

Moon sample.

The content of the deposit is not a mystery, but its status is. According to the ESA, they found samples “from a landslide zone that cascaded into the Tauro-Littrow valley.” Are were collected by astronaut Gene Cernan, who nailed a cylindrical tube 70 centimeters long to the surface in order to extract the content of the lunar soil.

The conservation process began on the Moon, where uPart of the sample was sealed in a vacuum-tight container. Later, upon arrival on Earth, the container was moved to an additional vacuum chamber. In this way, it can be preserved until the moment it is opened. The science team believes that the conservation process that began on the lunar surface may have preserved and bound gases such as hydrogen, helium, and other noble gases.

“We are anxious to know how well the samples and the fragile gases have been preserved in the vacuum container,” says Francesca McDonald, ESA project leader as a member of the program. ANGSA. “Each gas component that is analyzed can help tell a different part of the story about the origin and evolution of volatiles on the Moon and within the early solar system,” he adds.

Scientists hope that both the lunar can opener and the research carried out through the ANGSA program will be useful for current and future NASA missions.