Detractors continue to add to the situation in Activision Blizzard.

That Activision Blizzard is not living its best moment it’s not a secret for anyone, since the American company is currently involved in a series of controversies and litigation due to various cases of labor exploitation, sexual and labor harassment of the company’s workers, as well as a suicide of an employee. And all this with several big names of the company on the table, but especially that of Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company that is in the eye of the hurricane.

Under this premise, there have been several companies that have joined the rejection of these acts, being Nintendo the last to jump on the bandwagon. However, it seems that it won’t be the last, since now the ESA (short for Entertainment Software Association), who is the entity responsible for E3, has jumped on this bandwagon.

The person in charge of E3 rejects all the acts that occurred within Activision Blizzard

This organization has made a statement to GameIndustry about what happens with Activision Blizzard and, specifically, with its CEO, Bobby Kotick, who can be the most hated person in the video game industry right now without too much competition. Given this, ESA has shown its concern and discomfort at the situation that is being experienced, especially as a result of the fact that this month it became known that Kotick was not only involved, but also he knew all these facts and hid them even with everything that Activision Blizzard workers have had to live. Something that ESA qualifies as intolerable.

It is worth mentioning that during the declaration does not use the Activision Blizzard name explicitlyAlthough the appeal to video game companies in order to create a space for dialogue that guarantees the well-being of the industry is quite clear. In the same way, give their support to the victims, so that the victims are heard so that they can express themselves and the corresponding investigations can be carried out.

Be that as it may, whatever other companies do, it is not known how these messages will be taken on Activision Blizzard. However, what is being more worrying is the fact that many of their games are selling less than expectedIn the same way that the company does not stop falling on the stock market, so that they are already touching the portfolio of the shareholders who have caused this situation.

