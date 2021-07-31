In this world there are two safe situations: death and paying taxes. None can be avoided and we are all bound by them. Regarding the second point, it can be carried out directly or indirectly and is a process that is accredited by the Tax Administration System (SAT). Failure to do so can result in onerous fines and may even close your office so it is better not to risk it.

A long time ago we shared a guide with respect to all medical items and services that you can deduct on your annual return. Normally April is the month in which the deadline to present this document ends, this 2021 was extended due to the pandemic. The truth is that throughout the year you must maintain adequate control of your finances so as not to have problems with the tax authorities.

In that sense, your main objective is that your information is always consistent between your expenses and your income. In case of an anomaly, you could receive uncomfortable visits from the SAT elements and that is something that nobody wants.

What you must not do

In this regard, a common mistake that many people unconsciously make is not recording all the additional income they receive. If you work in the public or private health sector but also offer consultations on your own, you must report what you get for your second job. Otherwise it is information omitted and can be punished for tax evasion.

In the same way, you must be very careful in managing your bank accounts. In accordance with Article 59 of the Federation fiscal Code the SAT can consider as accumulative income and value of acts or omitted activities the deposits made to your bank accounts that are not registered in your accounting.

While if you are going to make transfers between your own accounts, you must also report it to avoid misinterpretation. Failure to do so may seem like it is additional income and that may cause you to pay more taxes.

Seek the help of a professional

Whereas, regardless of whether you are a physical or legal person, the ideal is always to have a personal accountant. You should never trust yourself if during your last fiscal year you did not receive observations from the SAT. Remember that the tax authorities can review your activity for the last five years.

Finally, something very important is that health workers are “in the crosshairs” of the authorities for various reasons. Only in 2018 it was estimated that this guild evaded 3.4 billion pesos corresponding to the payment of taxes. Therefore, it is one of the professions that most avoids complying with this obligation.