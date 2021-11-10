The movie The Eternals has presented Eros (Harry Styles) who is Thanos’s brother and one of the culprits that he seeks to destroy half of everything.

Thanos is a very complex character in the comics and has had a lot of presence in the movies of Marvel studios, but curiously they have shown very little of their past. Since we only know that it lived on Titan and that the overexploitation of the planet caused it to self-destruct. He had the plan to annihilate half the population to give the rest a chance, but they called him crazy and even banished him. This did not stop him and in the end he got the Infinity Gems and it fulfilled its mission but on a cosmic level. Now we know that he has a brother named Eros (Harry Styles), although it is also known as Starfox.

This is how the scriptwriters of the film Los Eternos have explained it:

Matthew ‘Kaz’ Firpo and Ryan firpo, they say that Eros (Harry Styles) is the culprit of the actions of Thanos on Avengers: Infinity War.

Kaz firpo commented that: “We were actually very familiar with the crazy Thanos origin story, which I’m pretty sure is a full-blown Greek myth where he killed his own mother, I mean… It’s been a bit since I read those arcs, we did a deep dive into Thanos.

Ryan firpo continuous: “She rejected him.”

While Kaz firpo he concluded by saying: Yes, he was born to an Eternal and raised as a Deviant, and he’s caught between the two, so there’s a lot new to that early connective tissue. But I think, for the sake of this movie as a movie, we really decided to tell this story, and maybe when we go out into the cosmos, you could … I mean, we’re literally going to meet Thanos’ real brother at the end of the movie, and I think there is room for Eros (Harry Styles) to have a conversation about that. Since I think Starfox is very responsible for why Thanos is the way he is, for having that … Aside from the jokes, for having this perfect brother who can make anyone fall in love with him. It makes you grow up resentful and hating other living beings. So I hope we can see a little more of that in Los Eternos 2. “

Do you want to see Eros (Harry Styles) again? Let’s hope they tell how was the childhood of Thanos, since it must not have been easy to grow up with his brother. While we wait for them to show us all this, we can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.