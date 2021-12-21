Harry Styles surprised everyone by becoming Eros in The Eternals. Now Jim Starlin has talked about that scene and about Pip The Troll.

The Eternals received a good response from fans. This movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit theaters a few months ago, and became a huge success. In addition to a star-studded cast and an Oscar-winning director, the film also featured Harry Styles. The successful singer made his acting debut at Marvel Studios, taking on the role of Eros.

Eros, Thanos’s brother, came to the Marvel universe at the hands of Harry Styles and under the direction of Chloé Zhao. Although from the studio they tried to make this post-credits scene a big surprise, the truth is that everything was spoiled. When a screening dedicated only to critics was held at the end of October, the actor’s casting for Los Eternos became news and traveled all over the internet. This spoiler reached the ears of Jim Starlin, the creator of the character.

In recent statements with THR, Jim Starlin spoke about Los Eternos. He revealed that he could not attend said screening of the film, for which he discovered that Eros was in a post-credits scene due to the spoilers that were running through the internet. He also commented that he wanted to search for images of that moment, but had not found anything. However, he was in favor of Marvel’s decision to cast Harry Styles for the role.

On the other hand, he also spoke about the incorporation of Pip El Troll in Los Eternos. “He [el presidente de Marvel, Kevin Feige] he’s probably been laughing at me knowing that Pip was on his way, every time I teased him for putting Pip in the movies. “ commented. Then he added: “He’s an alcoholic, cigar smoker, gambler, degenerate womanizer. Probably the most immoral character I have ever created. He even beats Thanos in the immorality department. Thanos at least relies on his own moral code, which Pip forbade years before. “

The Eternals will arrive on January 12, 2022 at Disney + and you can enjoy it with your subscription. If you still do not have it, you can subscribe in this link.