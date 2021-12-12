Through her Instagram account, actress Erika Buenfil announced that she will become an Uber driver.

As the artist herself mentioned, the idea is only to take female passengers, as it is an initiative that seeks to inspire women entrepreneurs.

The event highlights the importance of social networks as a space for the reinvention of various personalities.

Actress Erika Buenfil, also known as “the queen of TikTok,” has become an Uber driver. But, what is it about?

There is no doubt that social networks have become for those who want to reinvent themselves and develop their own content.

In this sense, it is not only young people who have taken advantage of this great space offered by digital platforms, but several personalities are also experiencing a great renewal in their field.

One of the most notorious cases is that of the actress Erika Buenfil, who with 58 years of age and a long career in Televisa, has won over users of social networks thanks to her participation in TikTok and Instagram, two of her platforms most important as a content creator.

Now, as part of that series of contents that, without a doubt, have given her an important renovation, Buenfil changed her role as an actress to become an Uber driver.

What is it about? A few days ago, through her official accounts, she announced the plan that she and Uber have in mind for “those entrepreneurial women,” as the actress mentions in one of her videos.

“You already know that I don’t know how to be still, I found out that I can be an Uber driver and take only women as passengers for my peace of mind! Will you accompany me to live this experience? “

This was published three days ago and the video counted more than 88 thousand productions and more than 400 comments on Instagram, a social network where it currently has more than four million followers and, in addition, where it has conquered the youngest audiences.

Now, yesterday, once again Erika Buenfil won over network users with a new video in which she boasts her first experience as an Uber driver, in which she once again insisted that she will only take female passengers.

“My new adventure begins! This was my first trip as an Uber driver with the option of only taking female passengers, “she wrote on her profile.

This record was published on its Reels, where it has already counted more than 600 thousand reproductions, as well as more than 40 thousand likes, more than a thousand comments.

Among the comments that can be read, some express that it is a simple advertising strategy by Uber, despite the fact that the actress has mentioned that the initiative is of benefit to women who “want to get ahead.”

On the other hand, there are those who speak that it is a strategy that will serve Buenfil itself for the creation of new content, in order to continue expanding its number of followers.

In any case, what is clear is that platforms such as Instagram or TikTok are a great setting for reinvention and, above all, as in the case of Erika Buenfil, to remain current at a time where digitization is ephemeral and every day new “values” emerge.

Even in other areas we have seen how sports personalities, such as the Brazilian Ronaldo or the Argentine Sergio Agüero, among others, have found a space in digital platforms to stay current.

For this reason, it is not surprising that Erika Buenfil, who has already earned a reputation as a content creator, continues to bet on her social networks to win over her audience.

