Erik Rubín recalled one of the accidents he suffered on the stage of the 90’s Pop Tour (Photo: Instagram @erikrubinoficial)

The 90′s Pop Tour has become a concert that is dynamic thanks to the way the stage was structured, with different elevators and platforms designed so that each artist or group can make the most of their presentation minutes, however, there are those who all these structures have been symbols of accidents, as in the case of Erik Rubin.

Since 2017, the concerts of the 90’s Pop Tour have been held, where the most important celebrities that Mexico gave during its best pop era get together to reinterpret the songs that at some point made them famous.

This Bobo Producciones project was created with the intention of ensuring that attendees never get bored and that the artists can leave any part of the stage, which has caused some accidents.

Rubín pointed out that he is especially careful with the elevators on the Tour stage, as he is aware of the accidents that have occurred at concerts (Photo: Instagram / @ timbiriche_35)

Erik Rubin during the last episode of Faisy nights He recalled that precisely the elevators that are on the stage of the 90’s Pop Tour have become a constant worry for him, because it has been difficult for him to remember where each one is located and when they are in operation. For this reason, you always have to be aware of where you are standing or where you are going to step.

“There is this matter of the elevators, which we already realized that they are somewhat dangerous. My rule was … Yes it’s rude, because you have to remember when they go up and when they go down and that’s not for me, bro. Remembering is not my thing, so it was a rule: never get on, never go there, forbidden to go there“Said the singer.

Although he is careful with his steps on stage, his first accident on the tour was not due to the elevators, but to a step you did not see during their first performance of the concerts in 2017. Although it would have only been a stumble, it caused a lot of blood came out of his hand and everyone around you will be concerned about your health.

Erik recalled opening his hand from tripping on a step (Photo: screenshot / YouTube)

“On a normal step (…) I took a little step backwards, ‘ay, ay!’. And also all (were) like: ‘Grandfather fell, grandfather fell!’, To pick me up. Nothing happened, and when I get up, all bleeding, you say ‘what happened?’ ”, Recalled Rubín.

This would have been the first accident within the 90′s Pop Tour, but the most remembered is that of Beto Cuevas, also in 2017. The fall of the former member of La Ley was one of the most spectacular, because in the middle of his debut presentation, fell off the stage because one of the elevators was down.

Other singers who have also been injured on that stage are Iran Castle, Melissa from JNS and Maria Karunna.

This wave of falls would have an end this time, as Ari Borovoy explained that they have made modifications so that the platforms are not so highIn addition, the stage itself would be different for the convenience of the attendees.

Ari Borovoy mentioned that now the concert stages are not as high as in previous years (Photo: screenshot)

About the new stage of the tour, the member of OV7 also said that on that occasion they had decided to remove all the chairs from the main track, the one closest to the stage, because people did not use them and, for the most part, they only hindered .

On this occasion the concert also served as a tribute to Xavier Ortiz, the Garibaldi member who lost his life last September after experiencing a severe depression.

KEEP READING:

Erik Rubín confessed that his relationship with Paulina Rubio was “very intense and passionate”

Alessandra Rosaldo received the support of the Derbez on her return to the 90’s Pop Tour

Ari Borovoy attacked Edith Márquez for accusations against Bobo Producciones