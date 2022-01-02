What does he say

the prince

Andrew

?

Prince Andrew, 61, always “categorically” denied such accusations and questioned the authenticity of the photo.

In November 2019, he tried to defend himself in an interview that the British channel BBC considered dire, where he did not regret his friendship with Epstein or show the slightest empathy for the victims of the businessman.

Despite his refusals, his relationship with the American tycoon plunged him into the storm and forced him to withdraw from public life.

What does Maxwell’s trial mean to him?

the prince

Andrew

? –

Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict is very negative for Prince AndrewAlthough his case, which is ongoing before the US courts, is the subject of a separate trial.

The newspaper Daily Telegraph considers that the ruling supports the words of his accuser, fueling fears that he could be considered “guilty by association.”

At the judicial level, nothing changes for the prince, ninth in the order of succession to the British throne.

But “on the other hand, to a certain extent, everything changed when it comes to public perception“noted Jonny Dymond, Royal Correspondent for the BBC on the radio.

Hailing the verdict on Twitter, Virginia Giuffre recalled “the horror of Maxwell’s attacks” and said she hoped others would “be held accountable.”