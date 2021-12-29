Back to that galaxy far, far away that we were introduced to in Star wars (George Lucas, 1977) always generates great excitement in moviegoers around the world who love this franchise of space opera. Much more if it is from the hand of one of the characters present in the first trilogy, as it happens in The Boba Fett Book (Jon Favreau, since 2021), the Serie from Lucasfilm and Disney Plus starring the famous bounty hunter played by Temuera Morrison, who we have also seen as Tom Curry in Aquaman (James Wan, 2018), for example.

What spin-off from The Mandalorian (since 2019), its creator also takes care of it; the person in charge of movies like Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), Hombre de Hierro (2008), Iron man 2 (2010), The jungle book (2016) or The Lion King (2019); and it should come as no surprise that the opening sequence of the chapter “Stranger in a Strange Land” (1×01) takes place on the same stage as the post-credit scene with which it ends season two about Din Djarin, the Mandalorian with the countenance of Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones), and Grogu, better known as Baby Yoda.

‘Boba Fett’s book’ understands the character’s legendary status

Lucasfilm | Disney plus

It is clear that the New Yorker Jon Favreau, screenwriter here, is aware that the followers of the galactic saga we deserved what he explains to us this episode from The Boba Fett Book about his past, essential details to accept how he could intervene in The Mandalorian after the events of Return of the jedi (Richard Marquand, 1983) and live new adventures in this television fiction for Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), another supposed deceased after the events of “The Gunslinger” (1×05), and the mercenary. It was the least they could do.

On the other hand, it should not seem strange to us that Robert Rodriguez take over directing duties on “Stranger in a Strange Land.” Not because their résumé includes popular feature films like Open till dawn (nineteen ninety six), Sin City: Sin City (2005) or Grindhouse: Planet Terror (2007), but because the delivery that was commissioned in The Mandalorian, entitled “The Tragedy” (2×06) and certifying his impressive comeback, offers us Boba Fett himself in all his warrior glory, made with personal elements of the New Zealand actor.

In The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars series on Disney +, Boba stops being a mere bounty hunter to reinvent himself on Tatooine with Fennec Shand. A totally surprising series for Star Wars lovers Read: Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent - UN Available exclusively on Disney +. Subscribe and save thanks to the annual plan.

Your visual planning is robust and, together with the soundtrack composed by Ludwig Göransson (Tenet) and Joseph Shirley (The mysterious Benedict society) for The Boba Fett Book, get what the awareness of his legendary status, which is supposed to be a cinematographic figure of great caliber, is transmitted to the images with some power. To have approached this mythical character in another way, without solemnly highlighting the power that corresponds to him in the resurgence of his adventures, would have been a colossal error.

The ‘Star Wars’ show

Lucasfilm | Disney plus

“Stranger in a Strange Land” divides what he tells us in two different moments in the history of Boba Fett, to whose image of fearsome strength he contributes a lot let Temuera Morrison incarnate him; with that peculiar face and intense expressions of which he uses to convey his fierce character to us; no matter how much one insists on a weakness for which restorative agents are needed. We cannot forget who he is for an instant of the three chapters of The Mandalorian in which it appears or what it can carry out; like now.

The structure with flashbacks encourages the viewer’s sincere interest in puzzles that arise in one timeline and in the other of The Boba Fett Book, so we want to continue eating the Serie from Lucasfilm and Disney Plus to satisfy our curiosity. And, if they continue to spice it up with the spectacle of the chases and hand-to-hand fighting choreography and the intention of delving into the idiosyncrasies of the alien worlds, populations and species of Star wars What The Mandalorian, it is certain that we will not move from the site.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.