Watch out for this, we can already see the epic trailer from ‘The Northman’, the new film by Robert Eggers with one of the best casts of any premiere hitting theaters next year. Not for nothing was it part of our selection of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Amleth’s ‘The Northman’, a prince who seeks to avenge his father’s death. The film starts from an old Norse tale that Eggers compares with the stories of ‘Hamlet’ and ‘The Lion King’. The filmmaker has stressed that he is going to tell it in his own way, turning it into a Viking tale with magic, swords and mysticism.

I used to say that ‘The Northman’ had one of the best casts of any 2022 movie, and now I second it with proof: Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Björk and Claes Band lead this new work behind the cameras of the director of ‘La bruja’ and ‘El faro’.





The other good news that this wild advance also confirms its premiere for this next month of April. Mind you, it seems that it will finally be the day 22 instead of 13, which was the date originally planned.