Epic responds to Fortnite leaks

Tomorrow, December 4, will finally come to an end Fortnite Chapter 2, this with an event known as The End. However, details of this conclusion have been leaked for a couple of days. This is not something new for battle royale. Nevertheless, this time Epic Games finally decided to talk about it.

After part of the cinematic for The End was leaked on TikTok, Epic Games contacted Shiina, someone who is recognized for leaking information about this game. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Epic Games has asked leakers not to release any leaks during the v19.00 downtime. We realize why this is a major concern to them and have provided suggestions on how to make your idea work in a good way. Based on your response, we will assess whether this is a realistic idea. “

With The End just hours away, some of the details related to this conclusion have already been leaked. However, there is still information, such as the specific points of the story and the map, that have not yet been fully revealed.

This must be something relevant to Epic Games. Fortnite It is a game that constantly leaks information, but this is related to skin, weapons and collaborations, not something as important as a new chapter in the history of this world.

