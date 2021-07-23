Although in summer many go on vacation and play rather little, it is one of the most important sales periods of the year, and the different platforms do not hesitate to put discounts to attract the largest possible audience. As in the case of the Epic Games Store and its summer sales that have already fired their starting gun, hundreds of games for all types of public with a discount of up to 75%.

The Epic Games Store summer sales are now available and will be active until next August 5. Among the store’s featured games, Days Gone can be found for 39.99 euros with a discount of 20%, Hitman 3 for 29.99 with a 50% discount, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 40.19 euros with a 33% discount, Red Dead Redemption 2 also at 40.19 with a 33% discount or Borderlands 3 for only 19.79 thanks to an incredible 67% discount.

But the thing is not there, the collection of games on offer includes both AAA and independent games, so that all types of players find proposals to their liking. Whether they are action games from large production companies, more independent narrative titles or family games to enjoy with the little ones in the house.

To access these offers, you only need to access the Epic Games Store official website via browser or desktop app, log in with your account or register if you do not have one previously, and choose which of the games on offer interests you the most. Task that is not always simple.

Like the Epic Games Store, PlayStation also has these days of summer sales in the Playstation Store with thousands of games on offer, according to the company. You can find from the best exclusive games for PlayStation consoles, to great third party games of recent years.