Coinciding with the Thanksgiving celebration in the United States, the Epic Game Store has revealed its next free game, and it is none other than theHunter: Call of the Wild. It is a very realistic open-world hunting game and will be available for free from today until December 2 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

In our country, sport hunting may be a very minority hobby, but in other regions it is an everyday pastime and this theHunter: Call of The wild represents those hunting days in detail in the most realistic way possible. To get it, you just have to access its file in the Epic Games Store, log in with your usual account and press the “get” button. Normally, the game would cost 19.99 euros.

“You have never enjoyed a hunting game like theHunter: Call of the Wild before. Immerse yourself in an evocative and lively open world, from the realism of its majestic animals to the rustling of the leaves as you stalk your prey. Decide if you will hunt alone or join a hunt with your friends. Remember: you are not just visiting this world. You are part of it. The feeling when you finally get a glimpse of the beautiful antlers of your first deer in the undergrowth is indescribable. “

<br>

Know more: December 2021 Games with Gold Announced



If hunting isn’t your thing, don’t worry. These days the Epic Games Store also celebrates its discount campaign on the occasion of Black Friday and you can find hundreds of games on sale. They will not be free at all, but you can save yourself a good pinch on games that just hit the market just a few months ago, indie games and any other game that falls within the Black Friday promotion.