Anyone who uses a PC on a regular basis and is in the world of video games will know about the supreme party of free games that the Epic Games Store has been starring in for quite some time. The company, which rose to stardom with Fortnite’s stratospheric commercial success, and that has been establishing itself as a titanic company within the sector for some time, wants us to use its digital game store instead of others from the competition and encourages us to do so by giving us games every week. The last of them, in fact, will sound familiar to fans of the Borderlands universe since the protagonist is Tina Chiquitina.

Whoever does not know Tina Chiquitina, or Tiny Tina failing that, should know that this title, Tina Chiquitina Raids the Dragon Dungeon, was previously a paid DLC for Borderlands 2, the second installment of Gearbox’s popular looter shooter. However, the company has decided that this content may enjoyed individually, regardless of the main game, and the studio has decided that the best way to promote it would be to deliver it temporarily free through Epic. The game We can keep it forever, but only if we redeem it before November 16. The rest of the people will have to pay the cost which, with a fairly contained price, would be € 9.99.

There may be players that this move has confused in a way, but everything has a reason behind it. In fact, that we can now enjoy, eight years later, this video game as a solitary installment, responds to the fact that the launch of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is getting closer and closer. In fact, currently its premiere is set for early 2022, although still without a specific date. Meanwhile, Epic, for its part, continues its path of free games with Christmas getting closer and closer. Will Epic return to throw the house out the window this holiday season?