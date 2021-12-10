Every Thursday, Epic Games announces new games that will be coming to the Epic Games Store for free. Without going any further, last week the company announced the arrival of two titles that are already available to all users who are registered in the launcher, such as Godfall Challenger Edition and Prision Architect.

Contrary to what happens regularly, and as has happened on other occasions, Epic Games has not announced which will be the next free game that will join the catalog. In fact, what the company has decided is to return to a practice that we have already seen on previous occasions, such as Mystery games from Epic Games Store.

Epic Games Store mystery games are back

As has happened each time the company has offered Mystery games from Epic Games StoreWe will not know which game we will be able to download for free from next week. We will have to wait for the title to be unlocked, which will take place on next December 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Today 2 new free games arrive on the Epic Games Store

Although we do not know what will be the title that we can include in our library for free, on previous occasions in which the company has carried out this practice we had the opportunity to get hold of great games, such as Darkest Dungeon or Jurassic Park World, among other titles.

Be that as it may, we will have to wait until December 16 to find out which will be the first of the Epic Games Store mystery games.