Epic Games Store announces its two new free games with A Plague Tale at the helm

One more week, the digital platform Epic Games Store He has advanced the games he will give away for seven days. This way, Players will be able to download A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed ​​Brawl for free from August 5-13. The first of them is considered by many as the hidden gem of the year 2019, although its story is set in the year 1349, just when the Black Death wreaked havoc in the kingdom of France. However, the story centers on Amicia and her brother Hugo, who are hunted by the Inquisition and have to escape through an action-packed adventure.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a action adventure game that takes place in the year 1349, during the black plague that ravaged the kingdom of France. Amicia and her brother Hugo are hunted by the Inquisition and have to learn to survive while dodging the rats as best they can. Throughout the game, the brothers have to join forces with other children who meet along the way. To keep the rats away they make use of light and fire. Developed by Asobo Studio, A Plague Tale: Innocence is a single player game that has English voices and Spanish texts.

More details on A Plague Tale: Innocence

Speed ​​brawl

Speed ​​Brawl is a 2D racing game where you have to move fast and hit hard. Players must maintain momentum to set up combos and unleash powerful special moves. Each player has their own fighting style through their own team of fighters. Highlights:

6 unique fighters with their own play styles

A variety of upgrades to customize each fighter and cut through the competition

Sharp images and beautiful animated characters

Over 50 unique action-packed races and events to traverse various Speed ​​Brawl leagues

Local and online cooperative play throughout the campaign

<br>

It should be remembered that this week it is possible to download two titles:

Mothergunship

Mothergunship is a mixture of bullet hell and FPS where you can create weapons, fight against giant bosses and defeat an alien robotic armada that has invaded Earth. Players face extreme situations in a brutal and unbridled combat system in which thinking with your head is the only way to survive.

Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2 is an evolution for train simulation. Players drive iconic high-speed service locomotives on huge freight trains or on commuter routes. The game unleashes creativity with the customization tools available in this sequel.