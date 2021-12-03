Do not miss the opportunity to get these titles in the Epic Store.

The Epico Games Store is known for being a digital store on PC that, in the first place, pays for the exclusivity of certain games, one of the most notorious cases of this year being the fact that On PC you can only play all the titles of the Kingdom Hearts saga on this platform. However, another of the aspects for which it is known is the fact that give away games practically weekly.

In this way, the Epic Games Stores usually make available to its users the possibility of acquire free and permanent games from your catalog, being so that more than 100 games have been given during 2020 through this campaign. Without a doubt it is a golden opportunity to find real bargains at zero cost, being, in addition, something that is updated weekly.

Under this premise, The games that will be available on the Epi Game Store for free have already been revealed not only this week, but also those who will arrive during the next. Of course, you have to warn that one of these games comes with some controversy.

Four new titles will be available for a limited time on the Epic Games Store

In this way, it has been possible to know that from today, December 3, until the next day 9 of the same can be downloaded for free in its version for PC Dead by Daylight and While Truen: learn (). Therefore, remember to acquire these titles before the stated deadline.

Secondly, Free games for next week have also been revealed, being so from December 9 to December 16 of the same month the titles that will be available for free download will be Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect. Of course, it must be said that one of these two titles is causing some controversy.

This is because, as a result of its inclusion in PlayStation Plus in December, Godfall Challenger Edition has received a lot of criticism, since it has been known that not the complete game, but it is about a cropped and capped version that works more as a trial version.

Given this, PlayStation 4 and PS5 users have complained quite a bit, since, unlike the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Plus is a paid service. It will be necessary to see if the title comes out as scalded next December 9 when it is available.

