Great news for the entire Fortnite player community is that its developer, Epic Games, presents us with the outfits that were chosen through the Campal Concept that was launched in June of this year, in which the Fortnite community was asked which will send your best holiday and ice cream concepts.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, of all the participants, two were chosen that are now unlockable Outfits in the game! They will be available tomorrow (December 23) in the Item Shop at 6 PM MEX / 9 PM ARG.

Best of all, the Latin American artist, Ladiale, was inspired to create “Nalia” in an owl, as well as in the children’s story Little Red Riding Hood; For her part, Alta loves all skeleton outfits in Fortnite, so the idea of ​​a frozen one came to her instantly and that’s how “Frigid Stranger” was born.

Ladiale tells us in the Campal Concept interview about when she found out that her concept would be in Fortnite: “It felt like a joke, then I understood that it wasn’t like that, I honestly screamed and cried, it’s the first time something like this has happened to me.

It is an opportunity that not many have had. ” Also, this is what she thinks now that “Nalia” is about to arrive at the Item Shop: “She is so alien, incredible and dreamlike, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity, but I can’t help but remain incredulous.”

Both artists, both Ladiale and Alta, have been creating art for a long time, as a hobby or learning on their own, but they also love Fortnite and now their creations are coming to the Island.