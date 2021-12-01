One of the most growing lately is the Epic Games Store, a proposal that from the beginning was launched to stand up to Valve’s almighty Steam. It is true that its availability in terms of games at the moment is far from comparable to that offered by the aforementioned Steam. However, for one reason or another, many users are gradually using this proposal for their leisure purchases.

We must bear in mind that, as with most of these stores that we mentioned, Epic Games has its own client. This is the program that we install locally on our computer and that offers us a interface with which to interact with the store. It is true that many of the functions that we find here, we can also use in the web version, but in most cases the client is more comfortable and functional. It is evident that in order to make use of this client that is mentioned, first of all, we need to enter the corresponding credentials of our Epic account.

Once we find the main interface of this client, we will have the possibility of carrying out various tasks. In this way we can acquire new titles, download existing ones, perform searches among the available catalog, etc. But one of the most important elements that we will find will be our library.