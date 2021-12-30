It would be a game mode for a limited time.

Fortnite became a great social phenomenon, especially among children and young people, based on copying the mechanics and approach of the game of PUBG in a secondary game mode type battle royale that ended up cannibalizing the original proposal of the game construction-based and survival. Those construction mechanics were brought to battle royale mode and became a hallmark of the Epic game although it is as loved as hated. Now, the company would be studying implementing a game mode in Fortnite without construction.

At least, that's what HAPEX, a well-known Fortnite content creator, says.

Reminder that Epic are working on a “No Build” LTM .. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They’d just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo – HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021

The truth is that it is about a rumor that has been dreaming about Fortnite for years, a game mode without construction, the dream of many come true. As you can read in the comments, there is a great divide in the Fortnite community among those who are for and against in-game construction. There are those who see it as an advantage and there are those who see it as a disadvantage.

“Basically, they are creating a game mode that tests players to see if they depend on the build who do most, and fortunately for me, my aim is my ally and my construction is my enemy “, jokes one of the responses to this publication.” Finally, someone who understands me that players build more than they shoot! At the moment there is no official confirmation from Epic Games.

