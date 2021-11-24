Epic games has taken seriously his idea of ​​creating a metaverse in which Fortnite play a central role and, clearly, music cannot be missing. Therefore the study ad the purchase of Harmonix, a company that has gained worldwide fame for developing franchises such as Guitar hero, Rock band and Dance central.

Details regarding what the Harmonix acquisition entails are scant. In its official statement, the company mentions simply that they will take care of create “musical trips” in Fortnite, but without revealing much more than that. On the other hand, the developers did ratify the continuity of support for their existing games; including plans for new DLC for Rock band.

“Music is already uniting millions of people in Fortnite, from our emotes, to concerts and global events. Together with the Harmonix team, we will transform the way players experience music, ranging from passive listeners to active participants, “said Alain Tascan, vice president of game development at Epic Games.

For now it is unknown when the integration of Fortnite with new playable elements related to the world of music. In any case, it is likely that the fruits of the Harmonix acquisition start seeing each other just from next year.

Epic Games’ commitment to music in Fortnite it is not necessarily new. In recent years the company has performed tremendously massive virtual concerts, and with artists such as Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and Marshmello, among others. However, with the help of Harmonix the studio would seek to take his musical ability to a new level.

Recently Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, spoke about Fortnite as his main avenue to exploit in the construction of the metaverse. He even mentioned that they pretend that the battle royale stop being a “game” to become an “experience”. Music may have a lot to do with that initiative.

Alex Rigopulos, co-founder of Harmonix, assured that this new process will allow us to think of new ways for players to “create, perform and share music”.