Epic Games buys Harmonix to build their Metaverse with musical games

Epic Games acquired Harmonix Systems, the creator of Guitar Hero, to expand its Metaverse, we tell you the projects of this deal.

The CEO of Epic, Tim Sweeney, who wants to build the Metaverse confirmed the purchase of Harmonix. With this, Epic games you get the tools and resources from one of the most creative studios in the music game industry.

Harmonix is ​​the maker of Guitar Hero (original), Rock Band, Fuser and Dance Central, for decades has been dedicated to creating music video games.

For game fans Harmonix, the acquisition by Epic does not represent any negative changes. Fuser and Rock Band Rivals will remain supported, although Harmonix developers will also work with Epic to create musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite.

The Rock Band DLC will continue to be released in the future until 2022, while Rock Band Rivals already has season 25 planned. and ideas are brewing for season 26 and beyond, and there will be no change to the cadence of the planned Fuser DLC.

DO NOT STOP READING: Tigers Coin? A cryptocurrency platform will sponsor the soccer team

“We have aspired to redefine what a music game can be. Now, we will work with Epic to once again challenge expectations. as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse, and we couldn’t be more excited, “he said. Harmonix.

It should be noted that in the deal between Epic Games and Harmonix have no plans to make more Rock Band instruments. The team will be dedicated to working on creating musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite.

So, we can hope that the study Harmonix bring a new interactive musical style to the Metaverse of Epic uniquely for the huge concerts and musical events of Fortnite.