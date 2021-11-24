Epic Games bought Harmonix: the studio behind Guitar Hero and Rock Band will work on music experiences for Fortnite

Epic Games acquired Harmonix, the makers of Guitar Hero and Rock Band, to work on music experiences in Fortnite.

Epic games acquired Harmonix: the studio behind the best music video games like Guitar hero, Rock band and Fuser, will work in “Musical travels and gameplay in Fortnite.”

The developer stated that, through all their video games, they always looked for “Redefine what a music game can be” and what with Epic games will work for “Defy expectations by bringing our unique brand of musical experiences to the Metaverse.”

Harmonix will work for Fortnite

Harmonix is an American studio founded in 1995 and known for having created some of the best music video games in history: they worked on Guitar hero, Rock band and Fuser. With the acquisition of Epic games, announced that it will work “To create musical journeys and gameplay in Fortnite”, Nevertheless, “We are not prepared to share any details”, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out what they will create first.

“Harmonix has always aspired to create the world’s most beloved interactive music experiences, and by joining Epic we can do it at scale.” said Alex Rigopulos, co-founder and president of Harmonix. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform the way players experience music, going from being passive listeners to active participants” declared Alain tascan, vice president of game development at Epic Games.

What will happen to the Harmonix games

Of course, the news may bring up some questions about the past productions of Harmonix. Luckily, it announced that there will be no changes to any of its video games with DLCs or as a service, such as Fuser or Rock band. Specifically, it was confirmed that the events of Fuser they will remain intact, as will the support in all your old productions.

“All of our games will continue to be available on Steam and on consoles” said Harmonix. About the DLCs of Rock band, I declare that “We will continue our existing DLC ​​plans … And there are a ton of great themes on the way as we wrap up 2021 and move into next year!”. They even brought tranquility for the viewers of Rivals Seasons, the reality show from Mtv in collaboration with Harmonix. “Yes, we already have a fun season 25 planned and lots of ideas for season 26 and beyond.” affirms the company.

Share it with whoever you want