Epic Games Acquires Harmonix

And just like that out of nowhere, without any hint or anything like that, Epic games just confirmed the purchase of Harmonix, developer studio known primarily for creating the popular franchise of Rock band. That’s right, this team will now be in charge of working on music content for Fortnite and no, we are not kidding.

Along with the news, Harmonix also posted a FAQ on their official site, where they cover all kinds of questions that the community could have after learning about this acquisition. There are a couple of things worth noting, such as that at the moment there are no plans to release additional instruments for games of Rock band, but yes, they will continue to work on new DLC and songs.

Basically Harmonix said that things will remain the same as always, with the exception that now they also “work with Epic to create epic musical journeys and gameplay elements for Fortnite“. They still can’t say exactly what they have planned for him. battle royale, but they claim to be very excited about it.

Editor’s note: It is a pity that the Rock Band saga has ceased to exist. The truth is that they were games that I did get to enjoy quite a bit at the time, and especially with friends, but it is also easy to understand why they stopped dating. And it is that buying one of those instruments was not cheap at all.

Via: Harmonix