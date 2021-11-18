Eagle Property Capital Investments, a real estate investment management company based in Miami, and specialized in the rental housing market in the United States, and Promecap, a leading private equity investment manager based in Mexico City, announced their partnership to launch a new multi-family investment vehicle in the United States.

EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V aims to raise between $ 300 million and $ 400 million in capital contributions, with an initial closure planned for early March 2022, both companies reported in a joint statement.

“The capital raised in Fund V will allow the acquisition of approximately 1,200 million assets in different cities of the United States,” he said.

Founded by Fernando Chico Pardo in 1997, Promecap is an institutional manager of private equity investments based in Mexico City.

Since its founding 24 years ago, Promecap reported that it has completed more than 70 investments, both directly and through its private equity platform, and has assets under management worth more than $ 3.3 billion.

“Like previous funds managed by EPC, Fund V will focus on class A-, B and C + properties, with potential to add value through a repositioning program, in cities with high growth in the United States, and that can be purchased at a significant discount compared to their replacement cost, “he detailed in the document.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Promecap, one of Mexico’s leading private equity firms with an outstanding track record of success, for the launch of our fifth investment fund,” said Gerardo Mahuad, Managing Principal of Eagle Property Capital.

“We are very pleased to partner with an investment manager as experienced in rental housing in the United States as EPC,” added Federico Chavez Peón, CEO of Promecap.

Fund V is launched approximately nine months after closing of the fourth investment fund in rental housing managed by EPC, EPC Multifamily Partners IV, which raised capital commitments of $ 146 million from investors and co-investors.

To date, the capital of Fondo IV has been fully invested or committed in investments through the acquisition of 11 multifamily assets with more than 2,400 apartments in Florida and Texas.

The Hispanic community in the United States represents the fastest growing demographic segment in terms of population, purchasing power, schooling and generation of new homes.

According to 2020 Census data, the Hispanic or Latino population grew from 50.5 million people (16.3% of the US population) in 2010 to 62.1 million (18.7%) in 2020.

