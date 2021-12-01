On November 26, EOS Marketplace announced through social networks that EOS platforms became legal in Venezuela, being duly constituted and registered in the SUNACRIP.

EOS platforms are legalized in Venezuela We want to share great news! We have been able to obtain a series of legal achievements that will enhance the presence of EOS in Venezuela. More information in our last article: https: //t.co/s1uBYTXn4P#EOS #DeFi #HuFi – EOS Market Place (@eosmarketp) November 26, 2021

Maurice Vanegas, who serves as CEO of EOS Microloan and EOS Market Place through a statement would point out the three major milestones they achieved as an organization, the first being the HuFi movement’s registration as Hu Fi Global, CA; second, the authorization by the crypto-finance office of the Venezuelan government to add EOSmarketplace.com and EOSMicroloan.com as commercial digital platforms with competence in the provision of crypto-financial services in the national territory, and finally, the authorization by the SUNACRIP to incorporate EOSmarketplace.io and EOSMicroloan.com to operate within the framework of the comprehensive crypto-asset system, in the same way to provide critical financial services in the national territory.

In the same statement shared by the CEO of the Venezuelan organizations, he also congratulated and thanked all the people for the work they have been doing all this time to achieve this achievement, which he described as an incredible collective achievement at the same time that he emphasized in celebrate, “Feel that you also had to do with these achievements. In fact, this effort was the catalyst for the creation of an incredibly efficient team ”, Vanegas said.

About EOS Market Place (EMP), it has been operating in the country for a little more than a year and a half, and it is a directory where all the businesses that accept EOS are found worldwide, currently in Venezuela there are about 1,100 active businesses in the country. directory, according to information on its website, which works as a search engine to locate everything you need at the level of goods and services for everyday life. EOS Market Place works in alliance with EOS Microloan (EML) the other recently legalized organization, which functions as a DeFi ecosystem, which is responsible for providing P2P loans, a socioeconomic product where participants build a new economy, based on the creation of liquidity and opportunities for merchants and customers.

Lastly, about the HuFi movement, is a non-profit organization designed to educate, empower, support and assist in the right of citizens to create liquidity through their own actions.

Keep reading: