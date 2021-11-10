Part of the EOS community are more than dissatisfied with the direction that the main developer of the cryptocurrency, Block.one has given the project.

The community has organized with the intention of regaining control of the project.

Community members, including users, developers and investors have said enough to the “Lack of innovation and positioning of the project and its cryptocurrency” by Block.One and have taken the lead in attempting to take control of the cryptocurrency blockchain to “Repositioning EOS and its ecosystem for the future, essentially rebuilding a vision that it has largely lost in recent years.”

To do this, the community has appointed a new CEO of the cryptocurrency named Yves La Rose. What’s more have chosen the organization EOS Network Foundation as the replacement for Block.One as the central foundation in charge of cryptocurrency.

EOS does not show significant growth

As can be seen, the causes of annoyance in the community may be due to the fact that the behavior of the EOS price levels has remained between $ 2 and $ 6 dollars with two peaks, one close to $ 22 in May 2018 and the other in May 2021, about $ 14. In addition, it has lost its position in the top 10 to fall to position 45 by market capitalization.

EOS historical price. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Nevertheless, Compared to other projects such as Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) or Solana (SOL), the price growth of EOS along with its transaction volumes have been almost nil.

“You don’t have to sugarcoat it, EOS, as it is, is a failure. The last three years or so have been nothing more than a decline in terms of market capitalization and in terms of token value. When we look at EOS compared to the rest of other cryptocurrencies, especially compared to BTC. EOS has been a terrible investment. It has been a terrible financial and time investment ”. Yves La Rose expressed.

Something never seen before

This attempted takeover of EOS is something never seen before in the world of cryptocurrencies. Although, it is true that in the past other administrations have also said enough! to the policies that other central entities have had, such as the case of XRP for example. However Ripple, the central body of XRP responded with instantaneous changes.

Another example is when a group of developers and users have not agreed on the path that a cryptocurrency takes under its original organizers and have parted ways in a Hardfork. As has been the case with Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) (In addition to Bitcoin Cash SV and BCH ABC).

Or, on the contrary, they have founded a new project, such as Cardano (ADA) and Hoskinson by disassociating themselves from Ethereum as its co-founder.

Peror that users want to take control of the hands of a central entity to maintain the same cryptocurrency is something never seen before.

Why have they made this decision?

According to Yves La Rose, the new CEO of the community, the main problem has been the unfounded expectations that Block.One has created in the users and investors in the project.

“EOS was a victim of its own success “La Rose said.

For the community, the success of EOS in its early days meant that Block.One had to meet expectations that were “extreme” and assume responsibilities and commitments that they were unable to repay or fulfill.

“Block.One misrepresented its capabilities to investors and hodlers. This is, in a nutshell, fraud and negligence on your part.”Says de La Rose.

In addition, the constant sales of tokens, ICOs and more, which at the time reached records within the ecosystem, and the subsequent lawsuit by SEC in 2019 they have marked the future of EOS for the worse, according to members of the new EOS Network Foundation.

This generates, for La Rose, that the project cryptocurrency is in a state where it is more of a crypto-liability than a crypto-asset due to unfulfilled demands and commitments by Block.One andBecause for everyone, EOS is controlled by a fraudulent firm, and so is cryptocurrency.

“Another thing to keep in mind, in terms of the roadmap, is that we can no longer rely on Block.one to support and guide the development of EOSIO. They have lost all the key developers and moved away from being a blockchain development company to becoming an asset management company.”Mentions the new CEO.

Hodlres we are not Block.One

For the new group is important to point out to the entire crypto-community that they are not part of the problem, but, instead, part of the solution.

“EOS Hodlers are not the same as Block.One shareholders. We are in a case where we are controlled by an entity that does not want to solve any problem. EOS is a community, and as a consensus we have decided that Block.One is also a fraud for us “ they declared.

Therefore, for them, the natural step is for the community to move away from the values ​​that Block.One represents How? Essentially, forking. For the team, this break is necessary for there to be a clear change of narrative and brand.

“If they really care about (Block.One), they should welcome this approach as the next best move to make. If it is a game of chess, they should agree that it is the best move for everyone. If the idea is to win as a team, this is the next step“La Rose said.

What does the EOS Network Foundation offer?

According to them, the problem of EOS has not been for what has been criticized, which is for being a blockchain and a centralized project, but, that the problem has been the lack of centralization.

“We are a centralized entity that could support the ecosystem in a way that only a centralized entity could.“La Rose said.

EOS Network Foundation (ENF) was born from the mistakes and loopholes of Block.One and other developers. The creation of NFE for this part of the community that supports the new power is that it could allow changes and innovations to come efficiently, in addition to being able to apply capital where it is most needed.

“We currently have funds and momentum that can be put in place to expand and accelerate these strengths. When it comes to what it takes to lay the foundation for a thriving ecosystem, we have others to look to and emulate.”.

According to La Rose, lENF has partnered in these two months with expert developers and the legal area to make EOS work again and that its blockchain “catch up with the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem again“.

For the ENF team, EOSIO, the cryptocurrency protocol, has all the technological possibilities to make up for lost time. However, without usability there can be no development.

“Our problem is not the lack of technology. Our problem is not the lack of supply. The issue that we must address is the lack of demand, and part of this lack of demand comes from the bad image that weighs on us “.

What do you plan to do in the future?

As the new CEO of the EOS Network Foundation has put it, one of the first points that they have to solve is the elimination of the bad image that EOS has.

That is why the team plans to begin building strong partnerships with “key opinion leaders” as well as partnering with various media outlets to expand the work that new developers can begin to do on the EOS ecosystem.

From the point of the new innovations that ENF proposes, 4 new pillars have been created Audit +, Wallet +, Docu + and API +. Wherein, the new expert developers have 12 weeks to publish the new “Blue Papers”.

“The goal is to publish these four articles before the next Chinese New Year (February 2022)“La Rose said.

In addition, the team suggests working on several projects at the same time, because for them EOS does not have the luxury of wasting more time

“We are aware that when a project is undertaken, it can sometimes take months before tangible results are seen. Executing on multiple fronts in parallel is what effective corporations do, and this is the approach we are taking. It is important to note that the EOS Network Foundation’s primary goal is to run the EOS network as a business.”.

Do you believe in the EOS changes? Will ENF be able to gain effective control of EOS? How will investors watch it? Would you invest in EOS now?

