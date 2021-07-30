Given the increase in cases of Delta variants, health experts around the world have expressed concern and are suggesting various means to help people protect themselves and their loved ones. The use of face masks is the only “temporary measure” from now on.

While COVID vaccines are the need of the moment, progressive infections make it seem impossible to contain the spread of the virus. Having said that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) The United States updated their mask guidelines, claiming it is the only “temporary measure” as of now.

Should you wear a mask even if you are fully vaccinated?

If you are fully vaccinated, many factors can determine whether or not you should wear the mask.

Previous CDC guidelines suggested that fully vaccinated people can meet other people without masks. Since the people they meet are also fully vaccinated. Other than that, if you plan to visit crowded, open-air places, you should continue to wear your masks as there may be people who have not yet received their COVID vaccine doses and are prone to infection.

The delta variant has raised concerns

The growing number of Delta variant cases around the world has become a major concern.

The new updated guidelines for masking came at a time when the United States of America is witnessing an increase in the number of daily COVID cases.

Do we have to worry about more?

CDC officials say wearing a mask is the only “temporary measure”

According to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the CDC, “On rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with a Delta variant after vaccination can be contagious and transmit the virus to other people.”

She suggests that although transmission of the virus by fully vaccinated individuals was less likely with the Alpha variant. The Delta variant appears more efficient at dodging vaccine-induced immunity and infecting other people.

The mask is necessary

With this in mind, it says: “What we really have to do to reduce these transmissions in high-transmission areas is vaccinate more and more people and, in the meantime, wear masks.”

Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear a mask in high transmission areas.

Officials have also emphasized that people living in high-transmission areas must mask themselves efficiently. Either you are fully vaccinated or still have COVID vaccinations. That is, if you live or pass through a highly infectious area, it is absolutely mandatory to follow all the necessary measures, including the use of well-fitting masks.

Is it necessary to wear a mask indoors?

In accordance with the most recent COVID guidelines, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in locations with high rates of COVID transmission.

Where schools have reopened, children are also encouraged to wear masks in schools this fall.

