EFE.- Environmental organizations consider “too poor” and lacking “firm and concrete commitments” the pact reached this Saturday at COP26 in Glasgow to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming by 1.5 degrees by 2100.

The head of Climate at SEO / BirdLife, David Howell, said from Glasgow that overall the result of COP26 is “totally insufficient”, because the abandonment of fossil fuels and the associated subsidies although they appear “at last” in the final agreement , “Is expressed in terms too timid to drive the colossal transformation required.”

In Howell’s opinion, the path to the limit of global warming of 1.5 degrees in relation to the pre-industrial era “is still far away”, this year “modest steps” have been taken, when each year we have to take giant steps and running.

According to Howell, the result is not satisfactory either in relation to the “funding delays” for the countries most in need and vulnerable to the climate emergency, with the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in serious permanent risk.

For its part, Greenpeace warned that the COP26 decision “is submissive, it is weak and the 1.5 degree target is barely alive.”

However, the environmental organization had highlighted that since the summit a signal had been sent that the era of coal is ending “and that is important”, although India introduced at the last minute a modification in which there is talk of “reduction progressive ”rather than carbon removal.

The director of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, said in a statement that “although the agreement recognizes the need to reduce emissions in this decade, those commitments have been left for next year.”

“Young people who have reached adulthood in a climate crisis will not tolerate many more outcomes like this. Why should they if they are fighting for their future? Morgan stressed.

According to Friends of the Earth, COP26 has been the “most exclusive summit in history”.

The head of Climate Justice at Friends of the Earth, Cristina Alonso, pointed out that “the lack of ambition in the Glasgow agreement leads us to an increase in global temperature much higher than what science determines and what the civil society of everyone claims ”.

“We are running out of time to act,” concluded Alonso from Glasgow.

From WWF they describe the agreement of the Glasgow Summit as “disappointing” despite keeping the 1.5 degree objective alive, and point out that progress is “weak on issues as important as adaptation, loss and damage and climate financing .

WWF appreciates the progress, but notes that it is “insufficient” for the urgency and magnitude of the climate emergency and recalls that the final document urges countries to “improve” National Determined Commitments (NDCs).

They value that “for the first time in history”, a COP text refers to the need to eliminate coal and fossil fuel subsidies “. However, they regret that this quote has been weakened in successive drafts and even at the last minute with India’s request to substitute “eliminate by substitute” coal.

The head of Climate and Energy of WWF Spain, Mar Asunción, has indicated from Glasgow that “the response of governments to the climate emergency and the social call for urgent action and solidarity with the most vulnerable countries and future generations , is not reflected in the texts of COP26 ”.

There is progress, but it is necessary to “increase the speed in which we travel the path towards decarbonisation”.

Oxfam Intermón’s climate justice officer, Lourdes Benavides, noted that the Summit “has failed in climate justice. Proposals on climate finance are not up to the task neither in adaptation nor in loss and damage ”.

For her part, the Executive Director of Oxfam International, Gabriela Bucher, stated that “clearly, some world leaders think that they do not live on the same planet as everyone else. It seems that neither the large number of fires, the rise in sea level or the droughts have made them regain their senses to stop the increase in emissions at the expense of humanity ”.

In Bucher’s opinion, despite years of talks, “emissions continue to rise and we are dangerously close to losing this race against time,” the request to strengthen emissions reduction targets for next year “is an important step and the work starts now ”.

Large emitters, especially rich countries, must heed this request and “align their targets” to maintain 1.5 degrees.

However, he argued, rich countries “not only blocked” funding to serve the more than 6 billion people in developing countries that presented a “loss and damage” mechanism, but “all they accept is a limited funding for technical assistance and a dialogue ”.

“This laughable result is like turning a deaf ear to the suffering of millions of people both now and in the future.”

The Ecodes organization points out in a statement that countries have not attended COP26 with their nationally determined contributions (NDC) aligned with the goal of the 1.5 degree temperature limit. “There are countries that have not done their homework”, which has caused the commitments assumed to be far from the necessary objectives to reduce global warming.

In the opinion of the NGO, the reviews should be annual and they urge that the EU, as well as other supranational or regional organizations, create carbon adjustment mechanisms at the border “to penalize free-riding countries.”

He also indicated that despite the achievement of some ambitious sectorial agreements of variable geometry at this COP26 with some governments, companies, regions, cities or financial entities, they propose to build other similar agreements without waiting to celebrate other COPs.

