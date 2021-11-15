Collective solutions are those that respond most effectively to environmental problems. Those that integrate actors who make decisions together. And if someone wanted to document them in the future, in the style of a historian with more than a hundred years of advantage, they would find that in several cases intersectoral agreements were chosen, with special responsibility for industry, the market and companies. Actions that must be repeated today to face global warming and the consequences of climate change, actions based on the triple impact.

I recall acid rain, recorded between the 70s and 90s by the scientific community, due to the disappearance of fauna in rivers of Scandinavia and lakes of North America. At the time there was an interdict on its cause, but once it was addressed by science, the power plants and their coal combustion were blamed. These generated clouds of sulfur dioxide that returned to the planet as precipitation, which accelerated international agreements and incentives for companies to eradicate it.

Between those same decades the situation of the ozone layer was also known, alerting a hole on Antarctica the size of that entire continent. Scientists stepped out and it was attributed to certain greenhouse gases – chlorofuorocarbons – with a presence, among others, in commonly used refrigerants and aerosols. Action was taken on the matter, including the successful Montreal Protocol (1987), replacing these chemicals on the market with others more friendly to the ozone layer responsible for absorbing ultraviolet radiation.

And let’s not forget leaded gasoline, which contained additives for more efficient combustion but, at the same time, released particles that were harmful to people’s heart, cerebrovascular and mental health. After the respective investigations, there was consensus that this was a problem and it was gradually banned, hand in hand with strong awareness campaigns by industrial and sectoral groups and NGOs. Today this gasoline is not used in any type of car.

Currently, the widespread exploitation of conventional plastics, paper and cardboard for the packaging industry leaves in Latin America, every day, more than 140 thousand tons of waste according to the United Nations, this same organization indicates that only One tenth of this total is recovered through recycling or reuse, the rest is incorrectly “disposed of” to destinations such as nature or landfills.

Despite its multiple benefits and the transformation it offered for human development, it seems clear that we have not been able to manage the post-consumption of plastic, paper and cardboard, and so many other materials with which we live day by day, which has generated harmful effects on the environment, not escaping Mexico from this phenomenon.

The solution to this global problem is not one, but it corresponds to thinking in a general way about how we treat our waste once consumed, and forcing ourselves to create waste management systems, both organic and inorganic, that allow us to move towards a Sustainable and sustainable model that incorporates new technologies and materials both in its production, consumption and post-consumption.

Today there are collective trends that seek to lessen the consequences of non-biodegradable plastics, conventional paper and cardboard. However, solutions to waste over-agglomeration must be comprehensive and with a view to a circular economy, which also includes environmental circularity. The responsibility belongs to everyone and the problem must be solved together.

Although our environmental situation could be living its darkest hour, with reports such as that of the IPCC that confirm our responsibility in the clear increase in planetary temperature, these three antecedents, the scientific evidence and the versatility of the market to propose new standards of well-being in the population, they keep alive the hope of a transformative climate agenda. An answer to responsibly counteract climate change: the great dilemma of this century.

In my view, those of us who lead businesses based on triple impact have the opportunity and obligation to promote meaningful climate action for the future. For this reason, there are initiatives such as Race to Zero, backed by the UN, that bring together subnational and non-state leaderships committed to achieving net zero emissions in the world. Currently they bring together more than five thousand companies and almost 500 financial institutions tuned to, in this case, carbon neutrality. Are we willing to promote more experiences of this type and to continue developing impact alternatives to solve the problems?

Ignacio Parada da Fonseca, CEO of Bioelements *

