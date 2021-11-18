The luckiest drivers wear a DGT environmental badge on their vehicle. Those who have an eco-friendly vehicle sport the Zero badge, although also those who wear the ECHO they have multiple advantages. The rest of the vehicles that are sold now are C, those between 15 and 20 years old usually wear the B, and below they do not correspond to any -category A-.

The system was born with deficiencies, the most relevant being that vehicles that meet the conditions to wear a better badge (or simply, wear it) were left out by applying cut-off dates instead of the Euro regulations that exceeded their obligation in advance. Fixing this takes money (get a CoC from the manufacturer) and time (go to the ITV and the DGT to do paperwork).

But it has also ended up being a questionable system by casting as ecological all plug-in hybrids that travel more than 40 kilometers without emissions, when this is half true, or because a gasoline of the year 2006 -Euro 4- has the same consideration as a Brand new gasoline or diesel.

In the worst case, all the cars and vans for sale obtain the environmental mark C from the DGT

And although it never rains to everyone’s liking, environmental organizations ask the DGT to change the system and make it more in line with the reality of the vehicles, but with the addition of also accounting for CO2 emissions. In truth, these emissions have a non-existent local impact, CO2 is harmless outdoors.

It’s a greenhouse gas, yes, but it is not dangerous for health unlike carbon monoxide (CO), sulfur oxides (SOx), nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM) or unburned hydrocarbons (HC). These organizations want to penalize vehicles for greenhouse emissions and remove the badges from the vast majority of low-voltage micro-hybrids.

In theory, the exhaust emissions of current new vehicles are already very low, especially since gasoline has particle filters (GPF) and are no longer cancer-emitting plants with wheels when direct injection, turbos and engines are combined. small displacements.

In April the environmental organizations ECODES, Transport & Environment, Fundación Renovables, Ecologistas en Acción and Greenpeace reformulated the environmental labeling system in a harsher way. Let’s see what is proposed for passenger cars:

0: exclusively for pure electric and hydrogen fuel cell

D: Hybrids, gas, gasoline or diesel with a maximum emissions of 95 g / km of CO2, excluding petrol Euro 4 backwards, as well as diesel before Euro 6d

C: As it is now, but with a cap of 137 g / km of CO2

B: Petrol Euro 3 and Diesel Euro 4 and 5, as now

A: It does not change either, they do not have the right to a badge

To further curl the curl, call for CO2 emissions to be accounted for by the WLTP system, proof that it has only been done on models marketed in the most recent years. NEDC emissions would have to be converted in some way, and with WLTP they would be higher. In short, there would be a real “massacre” of environmental badges.

Considering that in Spain the average age of passenger cars exceeds 13 years, this reform sounds radical and would leave the urban centers of large cities (more than 50,000 inhabitants) with an authentic Apartheid of vehicles that Spaniards do not always keep for pleasure, but because they cannot afford to buy electric cars or plug-in hybrids.

The DGT announced changes to the labeling system more than a year ago, but things remain as they are. Photography: Archive

For its part, manufacturers ask that the system be left as is, for that of playing the games with the same rules. The DGT alleges that there is no agreement between the parties and the negotiation process is blocked. The ecologists ask that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition get into the garlic and not delegate the task to the DGT.

The current labeling system has already caused distortions in the market, but the greatest distortion occurs between new and used car sales. Not only because of the shortage of units due to the microchip crisis, it is because three vehicles are transferred for each new one. That does reflect what people want to buy – and they can pay, of course.

Spain has to face a transformation of the transport sector to decarbonise it and reduce polluting emissions (CO2 emissions do not enter here), but this transition has to be fair. Whoever bought a C or ECO vehicle will feel very bad if their environmental badge is removed or not allowed to renew it, once the money has been spent, leaving years of the useful life of their acquisition ahead of them.

