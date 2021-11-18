“That money is no longer available for three years, it went to the fund for the construction of the Mayan Train. Hopefully, if the Mayan Train ends in 2023 and it has no debts, that money will go back to the promotion with all the controls that there should be, because I do not rule out that there was dishonesty and that we must always take care of ”, said the hotel businessman José Chapur Zahoul, CEO of the Palace Resorts Group, during a forum held at the 45th edition of Tianguis Turístico.

In the absence of the DNR bag -which varied between 5,000 and 6,000 million pesos per year before the pandemic-, tourism entrepreneurs have made use of the Lodging Tax, an obligation whose amount varies from one state to another, and that will stop to trusts with public and private participation.

“The example that has worked very well is in Los Cabos,” said Chapur Zahoul, about the only private tourism trust in the country. “Here in Yucatán, three months ago the governor instructed that a trust be created with a majority of the private sector. We only ask one thing: not to handle money. We want to handle the concepts, what to invest in ”.

However, the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur, in charge of the construction of the Mayan Train), affirms that it does not depend on DNR resources for the project.

“You have to specify. DNR resources are not tagged for one thing or the other. In what the State is acting is to capture the income, and they reach the big stock market, the Ministry of Finance, and from there they are distributed to programs indistinctly, “Rogelio Jiménez Pons, general director of Fonatur, told the media.

“We do not depend on a tagged resource, that no longer exists. That was raised in the beginning, but the modalities of the program of expenditures are already something else ”, emphasized the official. “They were used in general for everything, he entered the Mexican State.”

Delays in the Mayan Train

Jiménez Pons also reported a delay in two sections of the Mayan Train, which ranges from four to five months according to the original plan, although he omitted the names of the sections.

“It is not in an even way, there are two sections [retrasados], but I do not want to burn the companies. There is one that is very late, another that is regular, but there it goes, “he said.

The project seeks to conclude in December 2023, leaving “a few months for its operation in this administration,” added the official.

Regarding the number of stations in the project, he indicated that to date 31 stops are contemplated, but there is still a margin for this number to change.

“There are stations and stops. The stations are obligatory stops of the train, and the stops are depending on the demand. There will be some where the train stops twice a day. There are even two whereabouts that we see are going to be important, but right now they are not, “he said.