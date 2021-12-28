Entrepreneur exhibits influencer for asking for free perfume and Lizzy Graph responded

Collaborations between influencers have given way to an interesting activity on social networks, where the complaint of Perfumex, an entrepreneur in the sale of perfumes, against Lizzy graph, a influencer with various content verticals, it is the last case of this type, which demonstrates the new dynamics that have been promoted in social networks where there are collaborations or charges with products in exchange for content, with the promise of audience reach and most importantly, conversion to business results.

The case is undoubtedly proof of the moment in which networks are lived and the activity that the personalities behind these platforms have been promoting.

Perfumex Case – Lizzy Graph: All for a “free perfume”

A storytime It got out of control and the testimony of how Lizzy Graph, who supposedly asked for a free perfume in exchange for a collaboration, exhibits the challenge of creating content as influencers.

On the one hand there is the testimony of Rosendo Duarte, who claims that the influencer contacted him for a collaboration in exchange for a free product, a proposal to which he refused and motivated the influencer to threaten him.

On the side of Lizzy graph, the influencer assured in a live that it was a ruse by the entrepreneur in the sale of perfumes, denying the alleged request for a free product in exchange for content. He has currently made his account private TikTok. In her Instagram account, she exhibited the evidence that she only sought to buy the perfume and that she presented herself as a content creator and seller to the entrepreneur, due to the responses she received from him and described as mocking.

Posts: new payment currency

The use of content and its generation as a bargaining chip has become a very important activity in networks, where communication is fundamental and not only that, it becomes crucial to understand what is valued by the consumer.

If bin the strategy that many network users use is questionable, others are opting to generate content, denouncing this practice of payment through content in front of the communities that follow them.

From social media to real life

With these cases, a very relevant issue is exhibited nowadays and it is the importance of personal brands within networks, where an aspect of enormous weight is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are becoming more and more involved in these narratives.

Undoubtedly, a key exercise in this is the one that has to do with the way in which valuable tasks are made more dynamic and in this it is that it has been possible to define the valuable resource and that goes beyond understanding what is valuable and what it is misguided.

Content that gets out of control

The complaints against influencers and their attempts to pay with content have given a better understanding of the influence industry. Personalities of the level of chef Edgar Nuñez, have done this exercise and demonstrate the strategy of influencers to approach places recognized as commercial premises of consuming food in them and pay in exchange for stories.

There is undoubtedly an interesting exercise in this dynamic and the important thing in this is how to capitalize on the resources that help us understand what elements are crucial in the market.

