Ethereum Name Service announced this week a retroactive token launch in front of a large number of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. If you have an .eth domain, read on to find out how you can claim your tokens.

“The DAO space has matured,” says ENS COO

The domain protocol Ethereum Name Service distributed its native ENS governance token this week at an Airdrop event to early adopters of the protocol and announced the formation of a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO.

Users who registered Ethereum addresses, such as Cointelegraph.eth, were granted a sum of ENS tokens that depended on the domain registration date and the duration of renewal fees, in addition to other commitment parameters. The token claim window lasts until May 4, 2022 to allow maximum opportunity for applicable claimants. All the details about the claim can be read here.

In the days following the announcement, major crypto exchanges Binance, KuCoin, Uniswap, and SushiSwap, among others, began accepting the token on their platforms for trading operations.

The ENS token has experienced great volatility since its launch, as a herd of investors seek to insure their unrealized gains. The asset hit an all-time high of $ 85.70, but has since fallen to $ 54.19 at the time of writing.

Cointelegraph spoke with Brantly Millegan, director of operations Ethereum Name Service, to know exclusively the details of the privacy of the protocol:

“The ENS is an open public protocol. The main components of the ENS are decentralized and self-executing, but there are some things that require some human discretion.”

DAOs promote an open source, decentralized governance model that is owned and managed by active people in the community, rather than by a group of signatories. Projects emerging within the non-fungible token, or NFT space, are embracing the model to encourage holders to stack their assets. in an attempt to increase the minimum price of his collection.

SEC Commissioner Calls For Greater DeFi Regulation

Caroline Crenshaw, commissioner of the United States Securities Commission (SEC), has published an opinion piece this week describing the “panoply of opportunities” of the DeFi space, while expresses caution regarding the lack of regulatory clarity and foreshadows the challenges that DeFi is expected to pose.

Titled “DeFi Risks, Regulations, and Opportunities” and published in the first edition of The International Journal of Blockchain Law, the article maintains that investors in the digital assets sector need greater legislative protection similar to that of traditional markets, a sentiment echoed by Crenshaw in his speech at the conference “SEC Speaks” October.

Despite being a fundamental pillar of decentralization since the creation of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2009, Crenshaw also argues that participants in the DeFi space tend to prioritize financial gain over pseudonym:

“In moving to DeFi, I suspect that most retail investors are not doing so because they seek greater privacy; they are looking for better returns than they think they can find on other investments.”

It goes on to suggest that projects that adhere to the SEC’s regulatory framework can expect a greater chance of success in the future.

DeFi Moonbeam Protocol Approaches $ 1 Billion Raised at Polkadot’s Parachain Auction

The DeFi Moonbeam protocol is in first position to win the inaugural auction of 10 Polkadot Parachain projects. The auction, which began on November 11 and will last until 18, has attracted some 75 thousand participants, who they have staked more than $ 2.5 billion in DOT tokens.

Polkadot parachains are single layer blockchain networks that operate in parallel to the main network, in addition to being connected to the Polkadot Relay Chain. They can be implemented in various sectors, from decentralized finance to smart contracts.

Earlier this week, Acala was leading the auction, but has since been outscored by Moonbeam in what has become a two horse race. The two protocols have accumulated 20.3 million DOT and 17.2 million DOT, respectively, which is equivalent to USD 980 million and USD 797 million, respectively.

Polkadot’s first parachain has been added Referendum 41 has passed registering the Shell parachain on Polkadot, to ensure block production, inclusion, and finalization. The Shell parachain has extremely limited functionality: it does not even have the notion of accounts. – Polkadot (@Polkadot) November 5, 2021

In early October, Polkadot’s council members approved a governance proposal in a unanimous decision, following confirmation by Polkadot founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier that the network could support such initiatives.

Token performance

Analytical data reveals that DeFi’s total locked value has risen 3.85% over the week to reach $ 174.76 billion.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization have performed considerably in the past seven days.

Loopring’s LRC secured the top spot on the podium with a performance of 179%. Basic Attention Token (BAT) came in second place with 16.5%, while Avalanche’s AVAX came in third with 7.95%. The fourth and fifth place were occupied LINK by Chainlink and Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), with 5.23% and 3.8%, respectively.

