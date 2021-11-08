The actor stood out for his work as a soap opera antagonist Photo: Televisa Digital

Actor Enrique Rocha has died this Sunday at 81 years, as confirmed by Óscar Espejel, an employee of the famous actor.

Without yet having released details of the death, various users They have begun to send their condolences to the relatives of the man born in Guanajuato in 1940.

The actor’s death was confirmed by the brother of the actor Carlos Espejel, who is very close to the family of the late artist: “Unfortunately, he already passed away today. The man was in very good health, he had no antecedent, it was all very fast and in a natural way, “said the man who worked with Rocha to The universal, without giving more details about the causes of death.

The producer of Televisa Reynaldo López has confirmed the news in his Twitter account: “Tremendous loss for the entertainment world, a legend my dear and admired Enrique Rocha, God bless the good” Rochón. We are going to miss it. RIP, ”he wrote.

For its part, Actress Gaby Platas was the first to react to the surprise death of the first actor. This is how he expressed it: “I remember the day I met Enrique Rocha. I was on the floor showing rap steps. He couldn’t believe seeing the greatest villain in the novels doing that. Pure fun and joy. Thanks for everything, Rochón ”.

Erika Buenfil He also expressed his feelings on the social network: “It is with deep pain that I learn of the sensitive death of a great lord. I carry it in my heart. Actor, partner, a gentleman in every sense of the word. Rest in peace.”

Enrique Rocha

Enrique Miguel Rocha Ruiz was born in Silao, Guanajuato and highlighted his career primarily for bringing a host of villains to life on television, in addition to being fully identified by his serious tone of voice, with which he also participated in commercials and voice over projects.

He started a career studying Architecture at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) to its 17 years. It was there that he had the first contact with acting, in one of the activities of his faculty. Then he had to come in on an emergency basis to replace a colleague who missed rehearsal, so he was invited to go on stage and he decided to change his profession, making his debut in 1964 with the classic play, Hamletby William Shakespeare.

A year later, the cinema and television welcomed him with the film Guadalajara in summer and the soap opera The lie. His characteristic voice and personality earned him to be baptized by the writer Carlos Fuentes as “The vampire of the Pink Zone.”

Thanks to that remembered soap opera The lie, In 1965, he quickly gained the recognition of the public and the artistic milieu thanks to his acting skills, giving life to antagonistic characters in already classic soap operas such as I buy that woman, Two women, one way and The privilege of loving.

The actor participated in more than 30 films and plays, becoming a fundamental figure of the company Televisa, where he projected his trajectory through the decades.

The actor participated in the program Lost Objects, in 2007, giving life to a mysterious manager of a winery PHOTO: TELEVISA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Among some of the melodramas in which he worked in recent years, titles such as I plead guilty, Italian girl is coming to get married, True loves, A lucky family, Serafin, My naughty little girl and Rubí.

One of his last projects in the cinema was carried out by giving voice to the character of Bagheera in the version live action from The jungle book of 2016.

In his career he has accumulated various awards and recognitions for his outstanding acting talent, including five awards TV and novels, all of them in the “Best Villain” category. Also, for the soap opera The ways of love, won the award The Herald of Mexico and the Palmas de Oro award.

* Information in development