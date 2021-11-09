The producer Enrique Gou resigned from his position as general director of Cultural, Recreational and Educational Rights of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, governed by the PRD Sandra Cuevas, mayor emanating from the PAN, PRI and PRD alliance.

Through his Facebook account, the theater producer reported that he submitted his resignation, effective as of November 16, in order to suit his interests and “due to differences in criteria in administrative and political work.”

Also read: Santiago Nieto resigns from the FIU after ‘scandalous wedding’; enter Pablo Gómez

“My values, my ethics and professionalism are above all. And we do not share the same ethical values, “added Enrique Gou in reference to the administration of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, but without mentioning its owner, Sandra Cuevas.

Enrique Gou’s resignation occurs two days after it was announced that his brother, also producer Alejandro Gou, traveled to the wedding of the now former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), Santiago Nieto – reported the night of this Monday—, and Carla Humphrey, counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), held over the weekend in Antigua, Guatemala.

We recommend you: Wedding of Santiago Nieto and Humphrey, a scandalous affair: AMLO

The producer Alejandro Gou was part of the crew of a private plane rented by Juan Francisco Ealy Ortiz, owner of the newspaper The universal; Paola Félix Díaz also traveled on the aircraft, who due to the scandal lost the position of Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City.

Regarding this fact, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, commented on Sunday that in the political movement they represent they committed to “being austere, that we have to govern as citizens, that we have to set an example by above all, there cannot be any privilege of a public servant ”.

Don’t miss: CDMX Secretary of Tourism resigns position; denies detention in Guatemala

“In this case, she made the mistake (of traveling by private plane) and, since the project is above all,” argued Sheinbaum after accepting the resignation of Paola Félix Díaz, who was still seen accompanying Thursday to the Head of Government at a press conference prior to the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

This Monday, the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) announced that Santiago Nieto Castillo is leaving office as head of the FIU and replacing Pablo Gómez Álvarez, who was a federal deputy for Morena in the last Legislature.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed