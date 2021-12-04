Netflix scored a bit with ‘Enola Holmes’, a movie initially scheduled to be seen on the big screen that Warner ended up selling to the streaming platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill It became one of Netflix’s most-watched to date, so it didn’t take long for the sequel to be greenlit.

To do this, they opted not to play what worked so well in the first installment, so Brown and Cavill repeat at the head of the cast, while Jack thorne takes care of the script again and Harry bradbeer of the staging. The filming of ‘Enola Holmes 2’ started a few months ago, so we should not take too long to see it.

The history

It is unknown at the moment what will be the new mystery that Enola Holmes will have to solve. In fact, the only thing that has been advanced on his argument is that there are still more tensions to explore in the protagonist family.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Enola Holmes 2’





Obviously, Millie Bobby Brown returns to give life here to Enola Holmes, a character who confirmed her as one of the great young stars of Hollywood. She had previously risen to fame giving life to Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’, also having a relevant role in the MonsterVerse, since she was one of the human protagonists of’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘.

The other big star of the show is Henry Cavill giving life to his particular version of Sherlock Holmes. The protagonist of ‘The Witcher’ had a reduced presence in the first installment and I suspect that something similar will happen in the sequel. Not that Cavill needs an introduction, but we can’t fail to mention his involvement in the DCEU as Superman or his unforgettable villain in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’.

Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, recently seen in ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss and Laurence Ellerker complete the cast of the film

The director and the screenwriter





The producers of ‘Enola Holmes 2’ have opted for continuity for the position of director and screenwriter, so both Jack thorne as Harry Bradbeer repeat in those positions.

Bradbeer was a filmmaker with a long career behind him who with ‘Enola Holmes’ made his first feature film for the big screen. He had previously directed a handful of telefilms such as’As the Beast Sleeps’, ‘A Is for Acid’ or ‘The Brides in the Bath’, but he was mainly known for his work on a multitude of series.

Perhaps the most prominent case is that of the acclaimed ‘Fleabag’, since Bradbeer took care of the staging of all its episodes except the first. In addition, he also participated in titles such as ‘The Bill’, ‘The Hour’, ‘Killing Eve’ or ‘Ramy’.

For his part, Thorne is also best known for his work in various television series such as ‘Skins’, ‘The Virtues’, ‘The Eddy’ or ‘Dark matter’, also acting as showrunner in the latter. In addition, he has also collaborated on film scripts such as ‘Better another day’ or ‘Wonder’.

Filming

Henry Cavill has confirmed his portion of filming on # EnolaHolmes2 has concluded. It’s unclear how much more production remains. pic.twitter.com/zsV9WrNlao – What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 29, 2021

The recordings of ‘Enola Holmes 2’ started in September 2021 in UK, unknown for the moment until how long it will last. What is official is that Cavill completed his work at the end of October.

Trailer, images and poster









At the moment there is no official image of the film, the only thing that is available are a handful of images of the shoot like the ones you have a little above.

Netflix has not specified yet when we can see ‘Enola Holmes 2’, but everything indicates that it will take place by the end of 2022. If we take the case of the first as a reference, its filming began in July 2019 and was released in September 2020. Fourteen months. That would lead to the sequel slated to premiere in November 2021.