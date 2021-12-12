When it comes to watching a movie, a series, a documentary, or why not, a soap opera, we want it to be in the best image and sound quality. A portable wifi projector may be the solution you are looking for for that activity, this projector 6000 lumens WiMiUS it is an excellent option that you can get for less than 80 euros, in the following lines I will tell you about its characteristics.

With this projector You will be able to see Full HD 1080p content without problem that will be projected at a size between 36 and 200 inches depending on whether it is closer or further away from where it is projected. If we talk about its power, it must be said that this mini projector has 6000 lumens to project your favorite movie or the content you want to see.

Having talked about its power, it is also necessary to mention the resolution and the contrast ratio, the first as we already mentioned is 1920 × 1080 and the second 10000: 1 and an ultra wide color gamut NTSC, this guarantees a reproduction of the content that is clear, sharp and that you can capture even the smallest details.

As for connectivity, as I mentioned, it has a WiFi connection, but it also has a USB connection available, you can even connect your iPhone or iPad through the Lightning cable without the need for an HDMI adapter. And something that I really liked is that thanks to the WiFi you can connect not only to phones, tablets but also It is also compatible with Xbox One, TV Stick, TV Box, USB drives, DVD players, PS4 and more devices.

Last updated on 2021-12-10. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As for ports, it has the following, 2 USB ports, 1 HDMI port, VGA, AV and a 3.5 mm jack to connect external speakers that are compatible with that type of input. So if you want to enjoy the improved sound and video quality, this projector has what you need, it is even valid for video games as I already mentioned.

As for the audio, say that has a built-in hi-fi speaker with a power of 5W that will allow you to enjoy a pleasant sound experience that will make you feel at the cinema. If you want you can connect external speakers if you want to improve the sound even more, nowadays the sound bars that contrary to what is thought they have a very powerful sound.

The projector’s LED lamp has a lifespan of up to one hundred thousand hours of playback with a capable series LCD glass lens. The proyector It has a light design so it weighs only 1 Kg and has a size of 20.1x14x7 cm so it is quite portable. So far this article, I hope it has been to your liking and that you take into account this solution that has an affordable price of less than 80 euros.

