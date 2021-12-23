So that you do not miss details of the next adventure of the Supreme Sorcerer, now enjoy the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with dubbing into Latin Spanish

The madness in the Multiverse has been unleashed, and to show the first trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has already arrived in its Latin Spanish version.

So that you do not miss any detail of this first trailer, Marvel Studios shared the first advance in Latin Spanish of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a sequel to the film of the Supreme Sorcerer that was released in 2016.

This film will not only follow the events that were seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will also give continuity to what was seen in series such as What If…? and WandaVision, which are part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil..

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will feature performances by Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gómez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 5, 2022.

